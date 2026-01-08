CM MK Stalin lambasted Amit Shah, calling him 'Defamation Shah' for spreading misinformation on TN's handling of Hindu affairs. Stalin countered by listing his govt's achievements, including renovating nearly 4,000 temples and recovering temple lands.

'Defamation Shah': Stalin hits back at Union Minister

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin launched a sharp attack on Union Home Minister Amit Shah, calling him "Defamation Shah," and accusing the latter of spreading misinformation about the state's handling of Hindu religious affairs. Speaking in Dindigul, Stalin said on Wednesday, "Recently, the Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited Tamil Nadu. You would have seen it in the news. Listening to what he spoke, one begins to wonder, was that "Amit Shah," or was it "Defamation Shah"? Such is the extent to which he spoke contrary to facts. Amit Shah left after stating that Tamil Nadu is functioning in a manner that puts an end to Hindu religious beliefs and the right to worship."

The Chief Minister said the Union Home Minister appeared to have little understanding of the situation on the ground in Tamil Nadu.

DMK's record on Hindu religious affairs

Temple ceremonies and land recovery

Highlighting his government's record, Stalin said that since assuming office, the DMK-led administration had conducted Kudamuzhukku and Kumbabhishekam ceremonies for nearly 4,000 temples across the state. "Through you, through this function, and through this gathering, I wish to strongly condemn that statement. It seems he has no idea at all about what is actually happening in Tamil Nadu. Since our government assumed office, we have conducted Kudamuzhukku, Kumbabhishekam to say it in a language he would understand, for nearly 4,000 temples," Stalin added.

"Have you achieved such a feat in BJP-ruled states? Certainly not," Stalin said, adding that his government had also recovered 7,655 acres of temple land worth ₹7,701 crore belonging to 997 temples. He claimed that devotees and spiritual leaders had praised the government for these efforts.

Stalin further said that he regularly inaugurates projects related to the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR and CE) Department and participates in related functions at the Secretariat at least twice a week. "Under our rule, the list of achievements related to Hindu religious affairs is so extensive that one could speak about it for an entire day," he said.

'Dravidian Model respects all faiths'

Emphasising the Dravidian Model of governance, Stalin said, "That is why the Dravidian Model of governance is a government favoured by devotees, a government appreciated by spiritual leaders. We run an administration that respects the faith of people of all religions and safeguards their rights."

'Will not allow division in Tamil Nadu'

In a sharp political attack, the Chief Minister said it was "unbecoming of the Union Home Minister's position" to make what he termed completely baseless allegations about Hindu rights being curtailed in Tamil Nadu. He asserted that attempts to create division and unrest in the state had repeatedly failed.

"To speak the truth, the designs of those who wish to create riots and sow division have failed in Tamil Nadu and they will continue to fail. It will not happen, and we will not allow it to happen. As long as Stalin is here, it will never happen. To put it plainly, some people seem to think they can come here, speak like this, and spread hatred in the northern states that appears to be their intention," he said.

Stalin frames 2026 election as fight for self-respect

Referring to Amit Shah's political remarks during his visit, Stalin said the Home Minister had inadvertently made the DMK's position clearer by openly questioning whether people wanted a Modi-led government in Tamil Nadu. "The Union Home Minister did not just spread misinformation and leave; he also did one good thing. He himself asked the very question we needed to ask. He has actually made our job easier. For that, I would like to thank him. Amit Shah asked the people, "Do you want a Modi government in Tamil Nadu or not?" he said.

"Sir, that is exactly what we are saying too! The 2026 election is about deciding: "Should we govern Tamil Nadu ourselves, or should people with no connection to us govern from somewhere in Delhi?" Stalin said, referring to the upcoming Assembly elections as a matter of Tamil self-respect. He further claimed that a vote for the AIADMK alliance would effectively mean a BJP-led government in the state, adding that Amit Shah himself had "openly admitted" this during his remarks.

(ANI)