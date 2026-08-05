Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray appeared before the Kalyan Court via video conferencing in a 17-year-old defamation case. He recorded his statement, telling the court he was falsely implicated and had committed no offence.

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday appeared before the Kalyan Court via video conferencing and recorded his statement in a 17-year-old alleged defamation case linked to the 2009 Lok Sabha elections.

The court conducted the proceedings under Section 313 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), which gives the accused a chance to explain any bad evidence shown against them by the prosecution. Thackeray told the court that he had committed no offence and had been falsely implicated in the case.

Background of the 2009 Case

The 2009 case relates to an alleged doctored video CD targeting NCP leader Vasant Davkhare, played during an election rally in the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, leading to a complaint against the then-undivided Shiv Sena. The complaint was filed by late NCP leader Vasant Davkhare, who was in a close fight with Anand Paranjpe of the undivided Shiv Sena. The prosecution claims that during a rally in Kolsewadi, Shiv Sena leaders displayed a video purportedly of Davkhare making controversial statements. Davkhare had alleged the video was edited to malign him before the polls, which the Shiv Sena denied.

Counsel Details Court Proceedings

Speaking to reporters after the hearing, Thackeray's counsel, advocate Jayesh Wani, said no cross-examination took place during the day. "Today no arguments or cross-examination took place. The court only asked him questions under Section 313 regarding the witnesses who had appeared so far and the evidence on record. He was asked what he had to say about it and how it related to him," Wani said.

"He answered all the questions with full confidence and placed all the facts before the Hon'ble Court," the advocate added.

On the witnesses' statements, Wani said Thackeray denied the allegations made against him. "Regarding the witnesses who appeared before the court and whose statements were recorded, he was asked that these witnesses have stated certain things about you. To this, he very clearly stated that whatever the witnesses are saying is a lie, and an attempt/conspiracy has been made to frame him in this entire case," he said.

Next Steps for Other Accused

Wani said statements of the other accused in the case -- Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Anand Paranjpe and Ramakant Deolekar -- are yet to be recorded. They may appear either in person or through video conferencing, subject to the court's permission on their application. "Once the statements of the remaining accused are recorded, we expect two or three more dates. There will be final arguments, after which the matter will be kept for judgment," Wani said. (ANI)