SASTRA VC Dr S Vaidhyasubramaniam praised the TN Budget as aspirational, inspirational, and transformational. The budget allocates significant funds for infrastructure, education, and skilling, aiming for a $1.5 trillion economy by 2031.

The Tamil Nadu Budget is "aspirational, inspirational and transformational," with significant allocations for major infrastructure projects, operations and maintenance, and capacity-building initiatives, according to Dr S Vaidhyasubramaniam, Vice-Chancellor of SASTRA University.

Reacting to the state Budget, Vaidhyasubramaniam said it is an aspirational budget for the youth through education and skilling initiatives, an inspirational budget for the common man by improving quality of life, and a transformational budget for the state's economic growth through the Vetri Tamizhagam vision document. "The TN Budget is Aspirational, Inspirational & Transformational with significant allocations for major infrastructure projects, operations & maintenance and capacity building initiatives. An aspirational budget for the youth through education and skilling initiatives, an inspirational budget for the common man to improve quality of living and a transformational budget for the state's economic growth through the Vetri Tamizhagam vision document will bring three cheers to Tamil Nadu," Vaidhyasubramaniam said.

Tamil Nadu's Vision for a $1.5 Trillion Economy

Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Marie Wilson on Wednesday presented the state budget for the financial year 2026-27, outlining a visionary roadmap to transform the state into a 1.5 trillion-dollar economy by the year 2031. In his address to the Legislative Assembly, the Finance Minister lauded the leadership of Chief Minister Vijay, stating that his entry into public service was driven by a moral obligation to the people. He remarked that the Chief Minister has successfully navigated various political challenges to establish a foundation for transparent governance and principled politics. According to the Minister, the administration has not only met its initial commitments but has exceeded expectations in its pursuit of genuine social equity.

Massive Boost for Education Sector

A massive portion of the budget has been dedicated to revitalising the state's educational landscape. The government has earmarked Rs 300 crore for modernisation of 3,734 state-run schools. Furthermore, a new initiative, 'Super Clean, Super Campus', focused on campus hygiene and security, will be launched in 10,000 schools during its opening phase, supported by an outlay of Rs 139 crore. This program aims to provide round-the-clock protection and consistent maintenance of facilities like restrooms and drinking water systems.

In a significant move, Wilson formally urged the Central Government to restore the process of medical admissions based on Class 12 public examination results.

The Minister said that a sum of ₹300 crores has been allocated this year for modernisation of 3,734 government schools in Tamil Nadu. Under the 'Super Clean, Super Campus' scheme, daily cleaning, drinking water and toilet maintenance is to be provided in 10,000 schools in the first phase. A sum of ₹139 crore has been allocated for this.

'Vetri Laptop Scheme' and Sector-wise Funding

The Finance Minister also announced a major welfare initiative for college students with the introduction of the 'Vetri Laptop Scheme.' Under this program, the state government will provide laptops to college students to enhance their digital learning capabilities and academic resources.

The education sector received a massive financial boost in this year's budget. The Minister informed the House that a substantial sum of Rs 44,527 crore has been earmarked for the School Education Department and a sum of Rs 8,393 crore has been earmarked for the Higher Education Department.

New Residential and Specialised Institutions

In a significant move for rural and underprivileged students, the government announced the establishment of modern residential schools under the Perunthalaivar Kamarajar Model Schools scheme. With an initial investment of Rs 125 crore, these schools will provide education, housing, and healthcare to students from the ninth to the twelfth grade at no cost to their families.

In a move to expand specialised professional education, the Finance Minister also announced the establishment of a Special Law College in Madurai and setup of five new Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) across Tamil Nadu, estimated to cost ₹90 crore.

Addressing Fiscal Health and Revenue Measures

Addressing the state's fiscal health, the Finance Minister pointed out that Tamil Nadu's financial liabilities have seen a twofold increase over the preceding five-year period. To counter this, she emphasised that the current administration has shifted toward a more accountable tendering system, effectively ending the previous trend of granting government contracts to a narrow group of preferred entities or political affiliates.

The government plans to implement a specialised levy on liquor production facilities, which is anticipated to generate approximately Rs 1,000 crore in additional revenue.

Commitment to Flagship Programs

The Finance Minister also highlighted the continued implementation of flagship programs, including the provision of 200 units of complimentary electricity and the operations of the specialised rapid response force for women's safety. She assured the House that all electoral commitments would be met through a systematic, phased approach. (ANI)