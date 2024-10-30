Deepotsav 2024: Spectacular showcase of Ramcharitamanas through grand tableaux in Ayodhya

Ayodhya celebrated Deepotsav 2024 with 18 vibrant tableaux inspired by the Ramcharitmanas. The procession, inaugurated by key officials, showcased significant events from Lord Ram's life. Folk artists engaged the audience, culminating in a ceremonial coronation by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at Ram Katha Park.

Ayodhya came alive with the vibrant celebration of Deepotsav 2024, hosted by the Yogi government, featuring 18 mesmerizing tableaux inspired by the Ramcharitmanas. The grand procession commenced from Saket Mahavidyalaya and made its way to Ram Katha Park, captivating thousands of devotees on October 30.

The tableaux were inaugurated by Culture and Tourism Minister Jaiveer Singh, along with MLA Ved Prakash Gupta and Mayor Girish Pati Tripathi. As the colourful procession moved through the streets, the air was filled with excitement, fireworks, and coloured gulal, while devotees eagerly captured the powerful scenes on their smartphones.



Joyful saints celebrate 'return' of Treta Yuga in Ayodhya as countdown begins to historic Deepotsav

Students from Saket Mahavidyalaya skillfully illustrated iconic moments from the Ramcharitmanas, depicting significant events from the Putrayeshti Yagna to the coronation of Lord Ram. Each tableau brought to life the essence of Tulsidas’ epic, showcasing key episodes such as Shri Ram’s education, marriage to Sita, forest exile, and the ultimate victory over Ravana.



Deepotsav 2024: 1.25 lakh Cow dung Diyas to illuminate Ayodhya

Enhancing the spectacle, folk artists engaged the audience with live narrations, making the experience even more immersive. The procession, winding through Ayodhya's main intersections, culminated at Ram Katha Park by 2 PM. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was set to symbolically welcome the idols of Lord Ram, Sita, and Lakshman, marking a ceremonial coronation that signals the grand commencement of Deepotsav.

This year, 18 tableaux were prepared, with 11 by the Information Department and 7 by the Tourism Department. Each tableau beautifully illustrated scenes from the seven chapters of the Ramcharitmanas, creating a captivating homage to the timeless epic and its enduring legacy in the hearts of devotees.

Latest Videos