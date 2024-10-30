Joyful saints celebrate 'return' of Treta Yuga in Ayodhya as countdown begins to historic Deepotsav

Deepotsav has become a historic celebration in Ayodhya, marked by immense enthusiasm following the installation of Lord Shri Ramlala in the grand temple this year. Saints and devotees are overjoyed, seeing this as a unique occasion after a 500-year wait.

This year’s Deepotsav has transformed into a historic celebration, filling Ayodhya with an unparalleled spirit. Following the enthronement of Lord Shri Ramlala in the grand temple, the festival has sparked a profound enthusiasm among saints and devotees. Ayodhya’s saint community expressed profound joy, describing this Deepotsav as a unique and momentous occasion, realized after a long 500-year wait. Mahant Bindu Gadyacharya Swami Devendra Prasadacharya of Ayodhya’s Dashrath Mahal described Deepotsav as a heritage of Sanatan Dharma.

He said, “Deepawali and Deepotsav form the foundation of Sanatan Dharma, and this year’s Deepotsav is particularly special as Lord Shri Ram has returned to his abode in Ayodhya. This celebration offers a unique opportunity to express our faith and devotion to Lord Shri Ram. The saints feel that Ayodhya once again mirrors the scene from Treta Yuga, when Shri Ram first arrived in the city.

Saints express gratitude to the Yogi government

The saint community has voiced their appreciation for the Yogi government, attributing the divine occasion of Shri Ramlala’s consecration to the government’s dedicated efforts. According to them, the government has successfully revived Ayodhya’s religious and cultural heritage, filling the entire saint community with joy.

All of Ayodhya feels proud

Mahant Brijmohan Das Maharaj of Chaubhuji Temple conveyed his emotions through self-composed verses, expressing that the pride in Shri Ramlala’s presence is shared not only by the saints, but by all of Ayodhya. The people are celebrating this Deepotsav with immense enthusiasm, united in their reverence.

Mahant of Badhaai Bhawan calls it a historic moment

Mahant Rajiv Lochan Sharan Maharaj of Badhaai Bhawan Temple expressed, “The divine scene witnessed on Lord Ram’s arrival in Ayodhya during Treta Yuga has reappeared before us today. We saints are overjoyed to witness this historic moment and are participating in Deepotsav with profound enthusiasm.”

Deepotsav elevates Ayodhya’s spiritual significance

Preparations are complete to celebrate this extraordinary Deepotsav, with lamps set to illuminate everything from the banks of the Saryu River to the Shri Ramlala temple and other temples across Ayodhya.

Through the combined efforts of the Sant Samaj, devotees, and the government, Deepotsav is not only a religious festival but a message of Ayodhya’s divinity and faith to the world. The devotion and spirit of the saints infuse this historic Deepotsav, giving Ayodhya a heightened spiritual presence.

Latest Videos