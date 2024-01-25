Deepotsav 2024: 1.25 lakh Cow dung Diyas to illuminate Ayodhya

Preparations for Deepotsav 2024 in Ayodhya are underway, with the Animal Husbandry Department pledging to light 1.25 lakh cow dung diyas. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized cow protection and directed cow worship programs at shelters statewide, reinforcing the cultural significance of cows in the region.

Preparations for the grand Deepotsav 2024 in Ayodhya are in full swing, with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath urging all departments to enhance the festival's grandeur. This year, the Animal Husbandry Department has pledged to light 1.25 lakh cow dung diyas as part of the celebrations. On October 28, Animal Husbandry Minister Dharampal Singh met with the Chief Minister to symbolically present these diyas and other cow products, marking a significant step in the state's efforts to promote cow conservation.

The Yogi government aims to set a new world record by lighting over 35 lakh diyas throughout Ayodhya, with 28 lakh of them illuminating 55 ghats along the Saryu River. The Chief Minister praised the Animal Husbandry Department for its commitment to contributing 1.25 lakh cow dung diyas to this grand display.



In addition to the lighting of diyas, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized the importance of cow protection. He directed officials to organize cow worship programs at cow shelters across the state in conjunction with Govardhan Puja. These events will involve ministers, MPs, MLAs, public representatives, social workers, and cow enthusiasts, all aiming to raise awareness and promote the care of cows.

To ensure the well-being of the animals, the Chief Minister instructed that proper maintenance, adequate green fodder, and regular health check-ups be provided at all cow shelters. The government's commitment to cow protection and promotion remains a top priority, reinforcing the cultural and religious significance of cows in the region. As Ayodhya prepares for this monumental festival, the integration of traditional values with community involvement is set to shine brightly in Deepotsav 2024.

