RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat said that while debate, dialogue, and opposition are necessary parts of democracy, people must be mindful of their responsibilities. He also called for nurturing India's youth, terming them a 'demographic dividend'.

Debate, Opposition Necessary in Democracy

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday said debate, dialogue, opposition and protests are all part of democracy, but people must remain mindful of their responsibilities. Bhagwat said different ideas and views are natural in a democracy, where people can present their arguments and respond to those of others. He said opposing views and raising questions in the public interest are necessary and should be done strongly.

Addressing an Independence Day event at Kasturchand Park, the RSS chief said, "There will be different ideas and different ways of expressing those ideas. This is democracy. Therefore, there is dialogue, debate and a process of presenting one's arguments and responding to those of others. Conflicting viewpoints will naturally emerge, and at times, opposition is also necessary. When questions are raised in the public interest, they must be raised forcefully. We must put our strength behind them."

Referring to BR Ambedkar's speeches during the making of the Constitution, he said the country can follow the path shown by him on these issues. "There may be protests and movements... everything is part of democracy. But while doing so, we must always remain mindful of our responsibilities. When Dr BR Ambedkar spoke while the Constitution-makers were giving the country its Constitution, he addressed all these aspects in his two speeches. We can follow that path," he said.

'Youth are Demographic Dividend'

Bhagwat also stressed the need to properly engage and guide India's youth, saying they are the country's "demographic dividend" and can become a major asset if nurtured well. "India's youth are the country's "demographic dividend", and he stressed the need to engage and guide them properly. He said if the youth are nurtured well, they can become an asset for the nation, but if not, they could become a burden on society. Bhagwat said today's youth will become the elderly generation in about 30 years and will, in turn, have to be mindful of and considerate towards the generation that follows them," he said.

The 80th Independence Day celebrations are being held under the broader theme of 'Yuva Shakti for Viksit Bharat@2047', placing India's youth at the centre of the country's development journey.

The celebrations also marked PM Modi's 13th consecutive Independence Day address from the Red Fort, a milestone in the country's political history. (ANI)