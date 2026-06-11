AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi blamed Donald Trump's "reckless" foreign policy for the deaths of three Indian sailors in an attack on the MT Settebello near the Strait of Hormuz, condemning the military aggression and instability in the region.

AIMIM Chief and Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday lashed out at US President Donald Trump following the deaths of three Indian sailors in an attack on the commercial vessel Settebello near the Strait of Hormuz. Condemning the military aggression in the region, he held the Trump administration's "reckless" foreign policy responsible for the instability.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"I condemn it; I absolutely condemn it. Donald Trump has become reckless; he is causing trouble for the entire nation and the world," Owaisi told reporters in Hyderabad this afternoon.

Owaisi Questions US Military Oversight

Highlighting the human cost of the escalating tensions in West Asia, the AIMIM leader questioned the oversight of United States Central Command military operations in the region. "Just think about how many of our people are dying. They are attacking our ships. Doesn't CENTCOM know how many vessels are operating there?" Owaisi said emphasising that the aggressive posturing is directly endangering the lives of Indian seafarers.

Details of the Attack and Casualties

The MT Settebello, a Palau-flagged oil tanker, came under fire on June 10 amid a blockade aimed at Iranian oil transit. While 21 Indian crew members were rescued in an operation coordinated with Omani authorities, the Ministry of Shipping confirmed today that the three remaining sailors, who were initially reported missing, had perished in the strike.

Expressing deep concern over the geopolitical fallout, Owaisi warned that the entire region is being pushed toward unprecedented instability. "The entire region is affected. This is not just a localised conflict; it is causing immense suffering and economic distress that will impact us all," he added.

Family of Victim Demands Inquiry

Earlier, the family of Indian seafarer Aditya Sharma, a native of Hamirpur in Himachal Pradesh, was left shattered after he was confirmed dead following the attack on MT Settebello near the Strait of Hormuz. A total of 24 Indian crew members were onboard MT Settebello, and officials confirmed that 21 were rescued, while three died in the alleged US attack.

Aditya Sharma was serving as a deck cadet on the vessel. His family members broke into tears while speaking to reporters. They have demanded an inquiry into the incident and sought the seafarer's mortal remains.