Centre will impose AI regulations to protect 'digital citizens': Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Friday (June 9) declared that the Centre would put rules in place to protect "digital citizens" from potential harm brought on by Artificial Intelligence (AI) during a presentation on India's progress towards digitization over the past nine years under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Union minister expressed concerns about the increasing toxicity and criminality prevalent on the internet and affirmed the government's commitment to thwarting attempts to harm online users.

The Union minister estimated that about 85 crore Indians are currently using the internet and the number is expected to rise to 120 crores by 2025. he further said that the need for stringent measures against crimes like doxing, which involves maliciously disclosing private and identifying information without consent.

Chandrasekhar recognised that law and order fall under the jurisdiction of state governments and emphasised the importance of collaboration between the centre and the states in implementing effective initiatives.

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, who serves as the Minister of State for Entrepreneurship, Skill Development, Electronics & Technology, disclosed that consultations with stakeholders on the Digital India Bill would commence this month.

Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI recently visited India and held discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Altman's visit included engagements with various institutions and the media. Altman shared his insights on the transformative potential of AI and its implications for employment.

Altman's meeting with PM Modi received positive feedback, with Altman tweeting about the "great conversation" they had regarding India's tech ecosystem and the country's AI potential. The Prime Minister retweeted Altman's post, expressing India's openness to collaboration that can accelerate digital transformation for empowering its citizens.

Addressing the media, Altman acknowledged the possibility of certain jobs becoming obsolete due to automation but also highlighted the emergence of new employment opportunities. He stressed the importance of proactive measures to equip workers with the skills required to meet the evolving demands of the job market.

