Ram Mandir aarti pass bookings commence: Check timings, booking steps and more

To make online aarti bookings, devotees need to visit the official website of the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra, log in using a one-time password, navigate to the 'Aarti' section, select the desired date and aarti type, and provide the necessary details.

As the consecration ceremony for Lord Ram Lalla approaches, scheduled from January 16 to 22, 2024, the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra gears up for a week-long celebration. Among the preparations, the temple authorities have initiated 'aarti' pass bookings, allowing devotees to take part in the sacred rituals conducted throughout the day.

The 'aarti' ceremonies, including Shringar Aarti at 6:30 am, Bhog Aarti at 12 pm, and Sandhya Aarti at 7:30 pm, are integral parts of the day-long rituals. Devotees have the option to choose any one of these aartis and book their passes accordingly, both online and offline.

Parliament security breach: Delhi Police seeks polygraph test for all accused

However, attending these aartis is exclusively reserved for pass holders. Dhruvesh Mishra, the 'Aarti Pass' section manager, mentioned that presently, only thirty individuals are permitted to attend each aarti due to security reasons. He emphasized that obtaining an aarti pass is free of cost and can be secured by presenting government-issued ID cards.

To make online aarti bookings, devotees need to visit the official website of the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra, log in using a one-time password, navigate to the 'Aarti' section, select the desired date and aarti type, and provide the necessary details.

Mishra clarified that a select set of documents, including Aadhar card, voter ID, driving license, or passport, are accepted for generating the aarti pass. Notably, children below 10 years do not require a separate aarti pass, and devotees must carry a physical copy of the ID proof declared during the booking process for entry into the temple on the chosen aarti date.

Bengaluru gets 5th Vande Bharat as train from Coimbatore completes trial run

Moreover, the temple administration sends reminders to devotees 24 hours before the aarti for attendance confirmation. Any necessary updates regarding presence or absence can be confirmed through the temple's transaction history section. Finally, devotees can collect their passes from the designated Aarti Pass Counter at the Reporting Location.