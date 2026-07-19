Following a deadly landslide in Mon town, the Nagaland government announced relief measures, including an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh for the deceased's kin. Rescue operations are underway in affected areas, with the government monitoring the situation.

The Nagaland government on Sunday announced a series of relief measures following the deadly landslide in Mon town that claimed lives and caused extensive damage to property and infrastructure.

In a release, the government expressed profound grief over the landslide that occurred at around 6:30 am today, extending heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and praying for the eternal peace of the departed souls. It also wished a speedy recovery to those injured in the incident.

Widespread Impact Across State

The government said it is closely monitoring the evolving situation arising from the ongoing extreme weather events affecting several parts of the state. Apart from Mon district, Tuli sub-division in Mokokchung district and other affected areas have also witnessed severe impacts, including landslides, flash floods, road blockages, and damage to public infrastructure and private property.

Multi-Agency Rescue Operations

It said the Nagaland State Disaster Management Authority (NSDMA), District Disaster Management Authorities (DDMAs), district administrations, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Nagaland Police and other line departments are carrying out search and rescue operations, evacuating vulnerable residents, restoring essential services and providing immediate relief to affected people.

Ex-Gratia and Relief Announced

The government said Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio has announced an immediate ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh to the next of kin of each deceased person and Rs 74,000 to each injured person.

It added that relief assistance, including food, temporary shelter, essential commodities and other eligible support, will be provided to all affected families across the impacted districts.

High Alert and Coordination

The government has directed all concerned departments to remain on high alert and ensure seamless inter-departmental coordination for timely response, restoration of connectivity and rehabilitation of affected communities. It said continuous assessment of the situation is underway and additional assistance will be mobilised wherever required.

Advisory for Public Safety

Advising people to remain vigilant, the government urged the public to avoid vulnerable slopes, riverbanks and landslide-prone areas, follow advisories issued by the NSDMA, Home Department and district administration, cooperate with emergency response agencies, rely only on official sources of information and refrain from circulating unverified reports or rumours.

CM Reaffirms Support

"The Government of Nagaland stands with all affected families during this difficult time and remains committed to extending all assistance, ensuring timely relief and restoring normalcy at the earliest," the release said.

Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio also expressed grief over the tragedy and said the state government was closely monitoring the situation. In a post on X, he said, "Deeply distressing reports of heavy landslides in Mon. My heartfelt condolences to those who've lost loved ones. The State Govt. is closely monitoring the situation. NSDMA, Dist. Admin, DDMA, SDRF, Police, AR & local community are working on ground for search & rescue operations." (ANI)