BJP Assam praises Lovlina Borgohain's selection as CWG flag bearer, lauds the film 'Juiful' for its National Award, and notes the state budget's support for sports and cultural initiatives, including biopics on local heroes.

BJP Assam Pradesh Spokesperson Brojen Mahanta on Sunday congratulated Olympian Lovlina Borgohain on being chosen as the flag bearer of the Indian contingent at the forthcoming Commonwealth Games and expressed confidence that the accomplished boxer will bring further laurels and glory to the nation through her exceptional performance. The Indian Olympic Association and the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports have designated Borgohain as the Flag Bearer of the Indian contingent for the Games to be held in Glasgow, England. In a media statement the BJP spokesperson also conveyed his best wishes to every athlete representing India at the Commonwealth Games, including distinguished lawn bowl players Nayanmoni Saikia and Putul Sonowal, while wishing the entire Indian contingent resounding success.

Praise for Assamese Cinema

Mahanta further observed that, alongside the remarkable achievements in sports, the Assamese film fraternity has continued to elevate the prestige of the State at both the national and international levels. He noted with immense pride that "Juiful," written, directed, and produced by Jadumoni Dutta, has been honoured with the Rajat Kamal Award for Best Assamese Feature Film at the 72nd National Film Awards (2024). Extending warm congratulations to every individual associated with the film, he noted that the prestigious recognition signifies the resurgence of Assamese cinema, which has now completed more than a century of its glorious journey. He also highlighted that the film "Article 370" has been conferred the honour of Best Feature Film of India at the National Film Awards.

State Budget to Boost Sports and Culture

Mahanta further stated that the Assam Budget for 2026-27, presented in the Assam Legislative Assembly on July 10, has introduced several visionary and pragmatic initiatives aimed at accelerating the growth of the State's sporting and cultural sectors, alongside other key areas of development. As part of these landmark initiatives, the State Government has already earmarked budgetary provisions for the production of feature films based on the extraordinary lives of Veer Lachit Borphukan, the legendary military commander and symbol of Assamese valour, and Swahid Kushal Konwar, the revered freedom fighter and martyr.

He further informed the media that, in pursuit of the proposed cinematic portrayal of Veer Lachit Borphukan's life and legacy, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has already held a special consultation with acclaimed filmmaker Aditya Dhar to deliberate on the conceptualisation and execution of this prestigious project. (ANI)