The DDA has alerted the public about false, politically motivated demolition notices in slum clusters, calling them baseless. It urged people to ignore unverified news and only trust official DDA communications for any information on demolitions.

DDA Warns Against Fake Demolition Notices

It has been brought to the notice of Delhi Development Authority (DDA), through public representatives and reports in social and mainstream media, that certain patently false, baseless and obviously politically motivated "notices" of demolitions are being pasted in slum clusters, said the release.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The Authority cautions the general public against false and misleading news being circulated in its name regarding supposed demolitions to be carried out in various parts of Delhi. People are therefore advised not to believe or act upon such unverified information unless the DDA has officially issued it through its authorised channels.

The release stated that it has become conclusively evident that mischievous elements, driven by vested political interests, are circulating false notices, spreading misinformation, and creating unnecessary panic and unrest among the public. They are strongly advised to refrain from such irresponsible acts for petty political gains.

Legal Basis for Demolitions

The DDA conducts demolition or removal drives strictly in compliance with the directions of the Courts and only on sites that are not covered under the National Capital Territory of Delhi Laws (Special Provisions) Second Act, 2011, as amended from time to time.

Commitment to Planned Development

Under the chairmanship of Lt. Governor V. K. Saxena, the DDA remains steadfast in its commitment to ensuring planned urban development, protecting public land, and promoting inclusive or holistic growth of the National Capital.

All actions undertaken by DDA are carried out with complete adherence to the law, guided by transparency, accountability, and with the objective of advancing public welfare.