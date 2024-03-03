Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Days after blast in Brookfield, crowds throng other Rameshwaram Cafe outlets in Bengaluru; WATCH viral video

    Days after the blast at the Brookfield outlet of The Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru, crowds are seen flocking to other outlets of the popular eatery across the city.

    Days after blast in Brookfield, crowds throng other Rameshwaram Cafe outlets in Bengaluru; WATCH viral video snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Mar 3, 2024, 3:18 PM IST

    Days after the blast at the Brookfield outlet of The Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru, crowds are seen flocking to other outlets of the popular eatery across the city. A viral video capturing the bustling scenes outside the Indiranagar outlet reflects the resilience and solidarity of the community in the face of adversity. The incident, which occurred on Friday afternoon, resulted in a low-intensity blast that left 10 people injured, including both staff and customers. However, authorities report that all individuals affected by the blast are in the process of recovery.

    Also read: Bengaluru: Outlet of Rameshwaram Cafe where blast occurred to reopen on Mahashivratri; owner welcomes all

    Raghavendra Rao, co-founder and CEO of The Rameshwaram Cafe, expressed gratitude to the authorities for their support during this challenging time. Determined not to be deterred by the unfortunate event, Rao announced plans to reopen the Brookfield outlet on March 8, coinciding with the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri.

    "As we face this challenging situation, we want to extend our heartfelt thanks to the authorities for their support. We firmly believe that no force can dampen the spirit of our nation. We have decided to reopen our Brookfield outlet within a week of the unfortunate incident, which is on the auspicious day of Mahashivratri, the 8th of March (Friday)," said Raghavendra Rao, co-founder and CEO, The Rameshwaram Cafe.

    "We extend a warm invitation to all authorities and customers to join us for our reopening. Let us unite in solidarity and demonstrate that together, we are unyielding in our commitment to moving forward," he said.

    Meanwhile, Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda assured that investigations into the blast, caused by an Improvised Explosive Device (IED), are progressing diligently. While several leads are being pursued by investigative teams, no arrests have been made in connection with the incident thus far.

    In response to the sensitive nature of the case and security concerns, Dayananda urged the media to refrain from speculation and cooperate with the ongoing investigation. The Bengaluru Police have registered a case under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Explosives Substances Act in relation to the explosion at the popular eatery.

    As the investigation unfolds, the resilience of The Rameshwaram Cafe and the solidarity of the community serve as a testament to the city's unwavering spirit in the face of adversity.

    Also read: Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe: From catering Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding to link with Abdul Kalam

    Last Updated Mar 3, 2024, 3:18 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    PM Modi contributes Rs 2000 for 'Viksit Bharat' mission; urges people to 'donate for nation building'

    PM Modi contributes Rs 2000 for 'Viksit Bharat' mission; urges people to 'donate for nation building'

    Strategically important Sela Tunnel, connecting Tawang with the rest of the country, to open this week

    Strategically-important Sela Tunnel, connecting Tawang with the rest of the country, to open this week

    Kerala student death case: Suresh Gopi seeks CBI probe after meeting Sidharthan's family anr

    Kerala student death case: Suresh Gopi seeks CBI probe after meeting Sidharthan's family

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Dr Harsh Vardhan retires from politics day after BJP denied him ticket

    'My ENT clinic awaits me...' Dr Harsh Vardhan retires from politics day after BJP denied him election ticket

    Darjeeling BJP MLA writes letter to PM Modi in blood to remind him of promise on Gorkha issues; read here snt

    Darjeeling BJP MLA writes letter to PM Modi in blood to remind him of promise on Gorkha issues; read here

    Recent Stories

    PM Modi contributes Rs 2000 for 'Viksit Bharat' mission; urges people to 'donate for nation building'

    PM Modi contributes Rs 2000 for 'Viksit Bharat' mission; urges people to 'donate for nation building'

    Rajinikanth reaches with family in Jamnagar to attend Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding (Video) RBA

    Rajinikanth reaches with family in Jamnagar to attend Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding (Video)

    Weight loss: 6 ayurvedic tips to reduce belly fat & slim your waistline gcw eai

    Weight loss: 6 ayurvedic tips to reduce belly fat & slim waistline

    Strategically important Sela Tunnel, connecting Tawang with the rest of the country, to open this week

    Strategically-important Sela Tunnel, connecting Tawang with the rest of the country, to open this week

    Unbelievable Sam Altman's net worth hits $2 billion and it's NOT due to OpenAI; here's why gcw

    Unbelievable! Sam Altman's net worth hits $2 billion and it's NOT due to OpenAI; here's why

    Recent Videos

    Tenu Leke...', Salman Khan dances at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash at Jamnagar [WATCH] ATG

    'Tenu Leke...', Salman Khan dances at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash at Jamnagar [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Video Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding event RBA

    Pregnant Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE: Singer Thomson Andrews gives insights on Day 3 of Anant Ambani, Radhika's pre-wedding festivities RKK

    EXCLUSIVE: Singer Thomson Andrews gives insights on Day 3 of Anant Ambani, Radhika's pre-wedding festivities

    Video Icon
    Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding event: MS Dhoni, Sakshi's presence sparks excitement (WATCH) osf

    Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding event: MS Dhoni, Sakshi's presence sparks excitement (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Cricketers at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding festivities: Ishan Kishan, Rashid Khan, Bravo & more osf

    Cricketers at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding festivities: Ishan Kishan, Rashid Khan, Bravo & more

    Video Icon