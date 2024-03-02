Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe: From catering Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding to link with Abdul Kalam

Rameshwaram Cafe, a beloved eatery in Brookfield near Whitefield, Bengaluru, was targeted in a bomb blast. Founded by CA Divya Raghavendra Rao and her husband Raghavendra Rao in 2021, the cafe gained popularity for its South Indian vegetarian cuisine. Despite the tragedy, the owners remain committed to culinary excellence, embodying the resilience of Bengaluru's gastronomic scene.

Following yesterday's tragic incident of a bomb blast, all eyes are on Rameshwaram Cafe, a beloved eatery nestled in Brookfield near Whitefield, Bengaluru. The question looms: why did the bombers target Rameshwaram Cafe? As investigating agencies delve into this query, the spotlight intensifies on the owners of this renowned establishment.

Founded in 2021 by CA Divya Raghavendra Rao and her husband Raghavendra Rao, Rameshwaram Cafe quickly became a household name among Bengalureans. The inception of this cafe traces back to Divya's post-graduate days at IIM Ahmedabad, where she harboured aspirations of creating a South Indian cuisine empire akin to global giants like KFC and McDonald's. Serendipitously, fate led her to Raghavendra, a veteran in the food industry with 15 years of experience operating a food cart in Seshadripuram. With a humble investment of Rs. 1000, the couple embarked on their culinary journey.



The choice of the name 'Rameshwaram Cafe' was a homage to India's Missile Man, the late APJ Abdul Kalam, and his birthplace. Upholding the essence of South Indian gastronomy, vegetarian fare takes centre stage at Rameshwaram Cafe. Divya attributes the soaring success of their venture to an unwavering commitment to quality. Eschewing artificial additives, the duo prioritizes premium ingredients and distinct flavours, ensuring each dish tantalizes taste buds without compromise.



Rameshwaram Cafe boasting four outlets strategically positioned across Bengaluru's prime locations, has garnered widespread recognition. This was further solidified when they were entrusted with catering duties for the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar.



With detailed attention to culinary detail, Rameshwaram Cafe swiftly expanded its footprint across India. However, yesterday's harrowing event cast a shadow over its sterling reputation. At 12:56 pm, a lone blast rocked the establishment, leaving ten individuals injured, including patrons and staff. The explosive device, ingeniously concealed within a tiffin carrier, bore the hallmarks of a low-powered IED. As the crime branch delves into the investigation, a suspect is in custody, and charges have been filed under the UAPA Act.

In the wake of this tragedy, the resilience of Rameshwaram Cafe and its owners shines through. Despite adversity, Divya and Raghavendra remain steadfast in their dedication to culinary excellence, symbolizing the indomitable spirit of Bengaluru's gastronomic landscape.