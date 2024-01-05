Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    ISRO successfully tests innovative fuel cell system that could power space station

    The test involved the "100W class Polymer Electrolyte Membrane Fuel Cell based Power System (FCPS)," conducted in space on the PSLV Orbital Experimental Module (POEM), launched via PSLV-C58 on January 1.

    ISRO successfully tests innovative fuel cell system that could power space station snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jan 5, 2024, 11:29 AM IST

    On Friday, ISRO announced the successful testing of an innovative fuel cell-based power system, capable of potentially powering the envisioned space station and offering broader societal applications. The test involved the "100W class Polymer Electrolyte Membrane Fuel Cell based Power System (FCPS)," conducted in space on the PSLV Orbital Experimental Module (POEM), launched via PSLV-C58 on January 1.

    The fuel cell serves as an optimal power source for the Space Station, offering both electrical power and distilled water.

    “The objective of the experiment was to assess Polymer Electrolyte Membrane Fuel cell operation in space and to collect data to facilitate the design of systems for future missions. During the short duration test onboard POEM, 180W power was generated from Hydrogen and Oxygen gases stored onboard in high-pressure vessels,” ISRO said.

    It further mentioned that the test yielded a substantial amount of data regarding the performance of diverse static and dynamic systems integrated into the power system, shedding light on the underlying physics involved.

    “Hydrogen Fuel Cells produce electricity directly from Hydrogen and Oxygen gases, along with pure water and heat. It is an electric generator which works on electrochemical principles, as in batteries, as against the combustion reactions employed in conventional generators,” ISRO said.

    The space agency highlighted that the efficiency of fuel cells lies in their capability to generate electricity directly from fuels without intermediate steps. Emphasizing that these fuel cells are entirely emission-free, the agency noted that water is the sole byproduct.

    “These features make them ideal candidates for space missions involving humans where electric power, water and heat are essential since a single system can meet multiple requirements in the mission. Fuel Cells also possess significant societal application potential,” ISRO said.

    Fuel cells are also regarded as the most suitable solution for replacing engines in various types of vehicles currently in use and for providing power to standby power systems.

    “Fuel Cells can provide range and fuel recharge time equaling that of today’s conventional engine, which gives them a distinct advantage over batteries, and are expected to facilitate emission free transportation. Fuel cell is an ideal power source for the Space Station as it provides both power and pure water,” ISRO said.

    Last Updated Jan 5, 2024, 11:29 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ship with 15 Indian crew on board hijacked near Somalia coast; Navy deploys INS Chennai

    Ship with 15 Indian crew on board hijacked near Somalia coast; Navy deploys INS Chennai

    Historic shift: Mount Carmel College in Bengaluru to accept male students after 75 years

    Historic shift: Mount Carmel College in Bengaluru to accept male students after 75 years

    Kerala: Locals join hands to build new family health centre in Kozhikode rkn

    Kerala: Locals join hands to build new family health centre in Kozhikode

    Kerala: Church priest Fr Shaiju Kurien removed from duties after joining BJP anr

    Kerala: Church priest Fr Shaiju Kurien removed from duties after joining BJP

    West Bengal: ED team attacked during ration scam raids in Sandeshkhali; check details AJR

    West Bengal: ED team attacked during ration scam raids in Sandeshkhali; check details

    Recent Stories

    Ship with 15 Indian crew on board hijacked near Somalia coast; Navy deploys INS Chennai

    Ship with 15 Indian crew on board hijacked near Somalia coast; Navy deploys INS Chennai

    Football Kylian Mbappe sacrifices 'tens of millions' to facilitate smooth departure from PSG snt

    Kylian Mbappe sacrifices 'tens of millions' to facilitate smooth departure from PSG

    Historic shift: Mount Carmel College in Bengaluru to accept male students after 75 years

    Historic shift: Mount Carmel College in Bengaluru to accept male students after 75 years

    Kerala: Locals join hands to build new family health centre in Kozhikode rkn

    Kerala: Locals join hands to build new family health centre in Kozhikode

    Kerala: Church priest Fr Shaiju Kurien removed from duties after joining BJP anr

    Kerala: Church priest Fr Shaiju Kurien removed from duties after joining BJP

    Recent Videos

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings its durability is impressive

    'Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings; its durability is impressive' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heartwarming Video: PM Modi meets Meera PM Ujjwala Yojana beneficiary number 10 crore

    Heartwarming Video: When PM Modi had tea with Meera and her family in Ayodhya (WATCH)

    Video Icon