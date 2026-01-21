At the World Economic Forum, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw clarified that Davos is a forum for ideas, not formal trade meetings. He noted India's economic progress under PM Modi is a key topic, with India being pitched as a top renewable energy market.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday said that while India is in constant touch with major world powers, the World Economic Forum is primarily a forum for sharing ideas rather than for formal group-to-group trade meetings. On being asked if India will be having a meeting with the US delegation, Ashwini Vaishnaw said, "The format of Davos is a format where we generally do panels and bilaterals. The trade meetings take place according to the country's own schedules and negotiations. They are deeply engaged with all the major economies on practically all fronts at this point in time. This is not the forum in which we meet delegation to delegation."

India's Economic Progress a Key Focus

The progress of the Indian economy under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has become a top subject of debate among world leaders in Switzerland. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday (Indian Standard Time) shared that the Indian team is present at all major meetings to explain how the country is combining modern technology with fair growth for all citizens.

The 56th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum is being held from January 19 to 23, 2026, at Davos-Klosters, welcoming nearly 3,000 participants from over 130 countries, including a record number of world leaders, CEOs, innovators and policymakers, under the theme "A Spirit of Dialogue." World leaders from government, business, civil society, and academia will convene in Davos to engage in forward-looking discussions on global issues and set priorities. The call for bold collective action makes the meeting particularly relevant.

India Pitched as a Top Renewable Energy Market

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi urges global investors to partner with India in its rapid clean energy expansion at the World Economic Forum 2026 in Davos. (ANI)