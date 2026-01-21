Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, at Davos, announced a new medtech plan for accessible healthcare and the launch of the Raigad Pen Growth Centre smart city. He emphasized strategic MoUs and attracting significant FDI to the state.

Maharashtra Unveils Medtech Plan for Accessible Healthcare

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday (Indian time) announced a new plan to use advanced medical technology to make healthcare accessible to everyone in the state. During a special session in Switzerland, the state government met with global medical companies to discuss how new machines and digital health tools can lower the cost of treatment for the common man.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Strategic Investments and New Smart City

Regarding the importance of technology in medicine, Fadnavis said, "MoUs are just the byproduct of the interaction which we are having here. I am very happy that a lot of investment is coming to Maharashtra, and it is in diverse sectors, and all the companies which are investing are bringing FDI to Maharashtra, which is very important. Today, we are focusing more on strategic MoUs. We have signed MoUs with the University of Berkeley, MIT, and many other institutions, through which we partner with them to share knowledge, bring technologies, and implement processes. Today we had a session on medtech. Now that we are trying to give everyone access to health care, medtech is very important. We have charted a roadmap for moving forward in medtech and have launched our new smart city, which is Raigad Pen Growth Centre. This Raigad Pen Growth Centre is near the New Mumbai airport, and this is the first partnership in which the private sector and the MMRDA, the government sector, are coming together to build a new business district in Mumbai or New Mumbai. "

Raigad Pen Growth Centre to Host GCCs, FinTech

"I am very happy that a lot of foreign companies have already shown their interest in investing in this new city, whereby you know it will host a number of GCCs, will host FinTech, and it will be a very inclusive business district, high-paid jobs will be created, he added further."

World Economic Forum 2026 Convenes in Davos

The 56th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum is being held from January 19 to 23, 2026, at Davos-Klosters, welcoming nearly 3,000 participants from over 130 countries, including a record number of world leaders, CEOs, innovators and policymakers, under the theme "A Spirit of Dialogue."

World leaders from government, business, civil society, and academia will convene in Davos to engage in forward-looking discussions on global issues and set priorities. The call for bold collective action makes the meeting particularly relevant.

India Pitched as Top Renewable Energy Market

India is Pitched as One of the World's Fastest-Growing Renewable Energy Markets at Davos. Union Minister Pralhad Joshi urges global investors to partner in India's rapid clean energy expansion at the World Economic Forum 2026 in Davos. (ANI)