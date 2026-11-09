A daughter surprised her parents during Diwali by visiting them out of nowhere from abroad. The emotional video has gone absolutely viral on social media and won hearts of many.

Diwali festive vibes have taken over everywhere. The festival of lights is celebrated by everyone and children with family members working in different cities generally visit home to celebrate.

Daughter returns home for the festival and surprise parents

When children move away to study or work, they are often unable to return home for festivals. This makes parents feel quite sad. Mothers and fathers miss them the most whilst baking festive treats and meals. A young lady named Riya Goyal was working abroad.

Her parents requested she returned for Diwali but she replied with 'Sorry mom and dad, I won't be able to make it this time.' Her parents were disappointed so decided to have a simple and quiet celebration.

However Riya Goyal had her own plan. As the festival approached she planned a huge surprise for her parents. She planned to make a surprise entrance. She posted about her entire journey on Instagram. Her video is very emotional. She plans her trip abroad and films it. She goes straight to the airport, gets on the flight and arrives safely. She then takes the train and finally gets into an auto rickshaw.

As soon as she gets out of the auto, she runs to her house. She knocks on the door. Her mom who was just sitting on the sofa is shocked to see her daughter standing there silently. She couldn’t believe what was happening and was speechless. She hugged and kissed her cheeks and sat there crying with joy.

Her dad who was working inside the house ran to her and hugged her. He broke down into tears. Her mom couldn’t contain her emotions and immediately rang her sister who helped planning this surprise. Her father go on and made chai to express his love and care.

The video has now gone viral all over the internet and won heart of many people.

Riya posted the video with the caption ‘Everything that I strive for ❤️’. She also urges people to take the flight and go home if possible because all the work and hustle that you have been taking will be worth it if it can bring you home and make your parents happy.