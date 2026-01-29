A 25‑year‑old nurse has been arrested in Vikarabad after allegedly murdering her parents with a lethal injection. Police say the crime stemmed from family opposition to her inter‑caste marriage.

Police in Vikarabad district have arrested a 25‑year‑old nurse accused of murdering her parents with a fatal overdose of medication. The incident occurred in Yacharam village, where N Dasaratham, 58, and his wife Lakshmi, 54, were found dead at their residence on January 25.

Initial reports suggested Dasaratham had consumed poison in an apparent suicide, with Lakshmi dying soon after from shock. However, police suspicions grew when a blood‑stained syringe was recovered at the scene. Treating the case as suspicious, officers registered an FIR and ordered post‑mortem examinations.

Investigators questioned the couple’s son and three daughters. The youngest, Surekha, raised doubts during her statement. Under sustained interrogation, she confessed to administering the fatal injections on the night of January 24.

According to police, Surekha worked at a private hospital in Sangareddy district. Without informing hospital authorities, she stole a drug used to relax muscles during surgery. Dharur circle inspector Ch Raghuramulu explained that an overdose of this drug can be fatal.

Surekha had taken leave on the day of the offence and travelled to her parents’ home. After dinner, she allegedly injected the drug under the pretext of giving her parents medication to help them relax. Both died shortly after receiving the dose.

Investigators later matched the serial number of the recovered medicine with hospital records, confirming it belonged to a batch available at the facility where Surekha was employed. Dasaratham was a farmer.

Police clarified that Surekha’s boyfriend was not involved in the crime and has been given a clean chit. The accused has been arrested and remanded in judicial custody.