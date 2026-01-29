Police in Rudrapur arrested two men after a 25‑year‑old woman alleged she was raped inside a moving car. The arrests followed her complaint and forensic evidence collection.

Two men have been arrested in Rudrapur after a 25‑year‑old woman alleged she was raped inside a moving car in the Transit Camp area. Police said the incident occurred on the morning of January 25, when the survivor was walking from her home to her workplace in Pantnagar.

According to her complaint, the men offered her a lift, claiming they would drop her at her destination. Instead, they allegedly drove around before one of them moved to the back seat and raped her inside the vehicle. She was later abandoned at a deserted location.

An FIR was registered on Monday under sections 70(1) and 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Based on the survivor’s statement and subsequent evidence collection, police arrested the first accused, aged 34, from his residence on Tuesday. The car used in the crime was also recovered.

A district forensic team examined the vehicle and collected evidence, including strands of the survivor’s hair. Later that day, the second accused, aged 36, was taken into custody. The arrests were carried out by teams from the Special Operations Group (SOG) and city police.

Officials confirmed that the survivor had been walking to work when she accepted the lift offered by the two men. Instead of dropping her, they allegedly drove around before the assault took place.

The victim’s identity has not been disclosed, in line with Supreme Court directives on cases related to sexual assault. Police said further investigation is underway, with forensic evidence forming a key part of the case.