Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav expressed strong confidence in BJP's victory in the Datia Assembly by-election, stating the party is set to win with a 'clear majority'. Former minister Narottam Mishra also predicted a win by around 20,000 votes.

Ahead of the Datia Assembly by-election, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday expressed strong confidence in the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) victory, stating that the party is set to win with a "clear majority."

Speaking to ANI during a roadshow in Datia, the Chief Minister said, "We are receiving a lot of support from the public...BJP is winning the elections with a clear majority," CM Yadav said.

BJP Leaders Confident of Victory

Earlier, senior BJP leader and former Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra too exuded confidence over the party's prospects in the upcoming assembly by-election, claiming that the ruling BJP would register a comfortable victory. Speaking to reporters, Mishra said the preparations for the Datia bypoll were progressing well, and they would win the seat with around 20,000 votes. "Preparations are going well. Those who wanted to join the BJP have already done so. The BJP has not sent invitations asking anyone to join... BJP will win with around 20,000 votes here," Mishra said.

Reason for Bypoll

The Datia Assembly seat fell vacant following the disqualification of Rajendra Bharti on April 2. The disqualification was under the provisions of Section 8 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, and Article 191(1)(e) of the Constitution.

Candidates and Political Dynamics

The BJP has announced Ashutosh Tiwari as its candidate for the Datia Assembly by-election, while the Congress party announced Ghanshyam Singh as its candidate for the Datia by-elections.

Tiwari replaced former Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra, who had lost the seat in the 2023 Assembly elections.

Mishra represented the Datia Assembly constituency for three consecutive terms after winning the seat in 2008, 2013 and 2018. He, however, lost the constituency in the 2023 Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections.

Despite expectations that the senior BJP leader would be renominated for the bypoll, the party instead fielded Ashutosh Tiwari.

Election Schedule

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced that polling for the Datia Assembly bypoll will be held on July 30, while counting of votes will take place on August 3.

(ANI)