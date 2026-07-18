Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel visited a natural farming farm in Gandhinagar to promote PM Modi's 'Back to Basics' vision. He interacted with farmers, emphasizing natural farming as a solution to protect soil health and future generations.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel adopted an innovative approach to take Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Back to Basics" vision to rural farmers by visiting natural farming farms. In this context, the Chief Minister visited the farm of farmer Alpesh Patel, who practices natural farming in Mahundra village of Gandhinagar taluka.

He also showed keen interest in understanding cattle management at the gaushala and learning about cow-based natural farming practices.

CM Advocates for Natural Farming

During this visit, CM sat on a Charpoi with the villagers of Mahundra and held an inspiring interaction with them. He said that natural farming is the only way to safeguard future generations. He added that reducing the excessive use of chemical fertilisers will help protect people from serious diseases while improving the health of both the soil and society, said a release.

Expressing concern over the declining health of the soil, he added that carbon levels in the soil have fallen to an alarming level. He said that natural farming is the only strong solution to improve the health of both the soil and the human body. He urged every citizen to take responsibility for conserving natural resources.

Highlighting Government's Green Initiatives

Referring to the nationwide 'Amrit Sarovar' and 'Khet Talavadi' campaigns inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide a long-term solution to water scarcity and irregular rainfall, he said that under schemes such as Sujalam Sufalam, the earlier limit of filling lakes from a distance of 3 kilometres has now been increased by the government to 7 kilometres.

Referring to the hydrogen train launched by the Prime Minister on Friday, the Chief Minister said that as the world moves towards green energy, India will also lead the way in this sector. The Chief Minister urged citizens to adopt eco-friendly habits in their daily lives. He encouraged the use of paper bags instead of plastic bags for vegetables and other goods.

He added that the state government is committed to balanced development by giving equal importance to both industry and the environment.

Farmers' Experiences and Further Visits

During the interaction programme, farmers practising natural farming shared their personal experiences and inspired other farmers to adopt chemical-free natural farming. They also appreciated the continuous guidance provided by agricultural scientists and government officials.

The Chief Minister also visited the model farm of farmer Shantilalbhai Patel at Shivpura Kampa. (ANI)