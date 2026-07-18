Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma attended the passing out parade of the 70th batch of 275 Mizoram Police recruit constables. He emphasized serving with integrity, professionalism, and impartiality after their fair and transparent selection.

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Saturday attended the passing out parade of the 70th batch of Mizoram Police recruit constables at the Police Training School in Thenzawl, where he emphasized the principles of integrity, professionalism, and impartiality, noting that the new inductees were selected through a fair and transparent process under the state government's commitment to "Equality for All."

70th Batch Completes Intensive Training

The Passing Out Parade of the 70th Batch Mizoram Police Recruit Constables Basic Training (2025-2026) was held on Saturday at the Police Training School, Thenzawl, marking the successful completion of 45 weeks of intensive basic training. The parade was graced by Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma as the Chief Guest and K. Sapdanga, State Home Minister, as the Guest of Honour. The function was attended by senior police officers and officers from various Government departments. The batch commenced training on 26th August 2025 with 277 Recruit Constables. On successful completion of the course, 275 recruits passed out after fulfilling all prescribed training requirements.

Comprehensive Training Curriculum

The training programme covered modern criminal laws, investigation, cybercrime, forensic science, public order, human rights, disaster management and other professional subjects, complemented by rigorous outdoor training in physical fitness, drill, weapon handling, field craft, tactical operations and other essential policing skills. The recruits also underwent computer education and participated in sports, cultural and community engagement activities to promote overall personality development.

Awards and Recognition for Outstanding Performance

Medals and trophies were awarded for outstanding performance during the course as - Governor of Mizoram Running Trophy & Gold Medal (All Round Best): Constable No. 193 F. Lalngaihzuala, Chief Minister Running Trophy & Gold Medal (Proficiency in Drill): Constable No. 189 H. Lalremruata, Home Minister Running Trophy & Gold Medal (Proficiency in Legal Studies): W/Constable No. 254 Vanlalawmpuii, DGP (M) Running Trophy & Gold Medal (Proficiency in General Studies): Constable No. 199 Tluangzathanga Jahau, Addl. DGP Running Trophy & Gold Medal (Proficiency in Weapon): Constable No. 161 K. Lalhmangaihzuala, IGP (Hqrs.) Running Trophy & Gold Medal (Proficiency in Physical Training): Constable No. 201 Zirnunsanga, DIG (Training) Running Trophy & Gold Medal (Proficiency in Shooting): Constable No. 101 Richard J. Lalthanmawia, Principal, PTS Running Trophy & Gold Medal (Exemplary Conduct): Constable No. 193 F. Lalngaihzuala.

Chief Minister's Address to New Recruits

In his address, Chief Minister Lalduhoma congratulated the passing-out recruits and expressed confidence that, having been recruited through a fair and transparent process under the Government's principle of "Equality for All," they should serve the people with integrity, professionalism and impartiality. He highlighted the Government's efforts to strengthen police training infrastructure to provide recruits with a better learning environment and stressed that police personnel should maintain a high level of physical fitness throughout their service.

DGP Praises New Guardians of Law and Order

The Director General of Police, Mizoram, in his address, described Constables as the backbone of the Police Department and remarked that, within 45 weeks, the recruits had transformed from ordinary citizens into professionally skilled and disciplined guardians of law and order. He also expressed his sincere gratitude to the Chief Minister and the Home Minister for their unwavering support towards the modernisation of the Mizoram Police.

Oath to Uphold Law and Serve with Integrity

During the Passing Out Parade, the Recruit Constables took the Police Oath, pledging to uphold the Constitution and the law, and to discharge their duties with integrity, impartiality, and dedication in the service of the people of Mizoram.

The newly passed-out Recruit Constables are now equipped with the knowledge, skills, discipline and professionalism required to serve the people of Mizoram with integrity, dedication and commitment.