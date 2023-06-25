Locals rescue woman stranded in car swept away in Panchkula floods (WATCH)

In a remarkable display of bravery, local residents in Panchkula, Haryana, came together to rescue a woman who found herself trapped in her car as the water levels in the Ghaggar River rapidly rose due to heavy rainfall.

In an extraordinary rescue operation, local residents rescued a woman who was stranded in her car amidst rapidly rising water levels in the Ghaggar River at Haryana's Panchkula on Sunday. The strong and sudden tide following heavy rains hit the vehicle in Panchkula's Kharak Mangoli while the woman was returning from a nearby temple.

Witnessing the perilous situation, nearby locals promptly alerted the police and fire department. However, upon the arrival of the rescue teams, they faced a challenge -- the staircase they had was too short to reach the woman trapped in the centre of the raging currents.

Undeterred, the resourceful locals seized the moment and utilized a rope from the rescue team vehicle. Skillfully, they fastened the rope to a pole and ventured into the tumultuous waves to execute a daring rescue operation.

After an arduous hour of determined efforts, the courageous locals successfully extricated the woman from the car, ensuring her safety. She was then transported to a hospital, where her condition was reported to be stable.

The woman's fortunate encounter with a pole, which prevented her vehicle from being swept away entirely, played a significant role in her survival. The locals exhibited remarkable bravery and quick thinking, demonstrating their commitment to saving a precious life.

Reports indicate that the rescue teams also managed to retrieve the car from the flash floods, concluding the remarkable chain of events.

Demystifying the implosion that sank Titan submarine on Titanic tour

Global leader Modi: 13 international awards for PM in last 9 years