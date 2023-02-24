Dammam-bound Air India Express makes emergency landing in Thiruvananthapuram airport; check details

The officials said the flight landed at Thiruvananthapuram one and a half hours after the take-off from Kozhikode. They said alternate arrangements were being made to fly the passengers to Dammam.

A Kozhikode-Dammam (Saudi Arabia) Air India Express flight with 182 passengers on Friday (February 24) made an emergency landing in Thiruvananthapuram due to damage in the plane's hydraulic gear.

According to reports, the Thiruvananthapuram airport officials said all emergency landing facilities were in top gear and the flight landed safely. They said the rear side of the aircraft developed some problems during the take-off at 9.45 and the hydraulic gear of the plane was damaged as a result.

The officials also said the flight landed at Thiruvananthapuram one and a half hours after the take-off from Kozhikode. They said alternate arrangements were being made to fly the passengers to Dammam.

The Directorate of General of Civil Aviation was expected to release a statement with more details on the emergency landing.

It is reported that a hydraulic failure was noticed during take off due to a suspected tail strike incident. A tail strike happens when the tail of the aircraft touches the ground during takeoff or landing.

The landing was originally scheduled for 11 am, but was postponed to go around, possibly to reduce the plane's weight by burning fuel. A state of emergency was also declared at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport.