Defence Minister Rajnath Singh released the 'Guide on Preparation of Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) for Road Infrastructure Projects' prepared by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), in South Block, New Delhi, on Tuesday.

The press release said that, "The BRO is entrusted with the construction and maintenance of highways and strategic roads in some of the country's most remote and challenging terrains, and the DPRs serve as comprehensive documents covering engineering design, construction methodology, execution strategy, quality control and cost analysis."

BRO Guide to Standardise Project Reports

According to the Ministry of Defence, BRO has developed the guide to provide a "concise, comprehensive and uniform reference" encompassing "specifications, standards, guidelines and procedures" for DPR preparation. It is intended to assist engineers at every stage of project formulation, whether for new construction or the upgradation of existing road infrastructure.

The guide aimed to address time and cost overruns caused by inadequately prepared DPRs. According to the Ministry, the initiative is expected to "significantly" enhance the quality and consistency of reports, ensuring timely project execution and contributing to improved strategic connectivity and socio-economic development of border regions through "systematic planning, technical accuracy, quality assurance and cost-effectiveness."

Chief of the Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, Secretary, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways V Umashankar, DG Border Roads Lt Gen Raghu Srinivasan, and other senior civil and military officials were present.

DRDO and RRU Sign MoU for Defence Collaboration

Earlier on Monday, the Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) and Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to foster collaboration in research, education, training, and technology support for defence & internal security.

According to the Ministry of Defence, the MoU was signed by Distinguished Scientist & Director General (Production Coordination & Services Interaction), Chandrika Kaushik, and Vice Chancellor, RRU, Prof. Bimal N. Patel, in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at South Block, New Delhi, on December 22, 2025. Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman, DRDO, Samir V Kamat, was also present on the occasion.

The MoU aims to strengthen India's self-reliance in defence and internal security technologies, in line with the national vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat and the whole-of-nation approach during "Amrit Kaal".

According to the ministry, it reflects a shared commitment to integrating technology, knowledge, and operational insights to enhance national security preparedness and reinforce India's strategic autonomy in internal security, as stated in the release.

The collaboration will also include studies on emerging operational challenges, technology gap analysis, forecasting of future requirements, and life-cycle management of DRDO-developed systems inducted into the Central Armed Police Forces and other agencies under the Ministry of Home Affairs. (ANI)