Assam Minister Atul Bora announced that the Rashtriya Dalhan Aatmanirbharta Mission will benefit state farmers. This follows a visit by Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who praised the Union Budget's focus on the Northeast.

Dalhan Mission to Benefit Farmers

Assam Minister Atul Bora said the Rashtriya Dalhan Aatmanirbharta Mission will benefit farmers, following Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's visit to the state. Bora highlighted the government's efforts for agricultural development under Prime Minister Modi's guidance.

Speaking to ANI on Wednesday, Bora said, "He visited here today, and we had a discussion. There is the Rashtriya Dalhan Aatmanirbharta Mission... This will benefit the farmers... We will be able to provide mills to farmers... Under the able guidance of PM Modi, we are doing a lot of work for farmers."

On October 11 last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Dalhan Aatmanirbharta Mission (Mission for Self-Reliance in Pulses) with a total allocation of Rs 11,440 crore.

'Northeast Scripting New Chapter of Development': Chouhan

A day earlier, Union Minister for Agriculture Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that Assam and the entire Northeast are scripting a "new chapter of development", asserting that the recently presented Union Budget lays a strong foundation for a fully developed India with special focus on the northeastern states.

Addressing a gathering in Guwahati, Chouhan said the Union Budget should not be seen merely as a document of numbers but as a roadmap that gives wings to the aspirations of 140 crore Indians. "Today, Assam and the entire Northeast are writing a new chapter of development. Today, I have come before you especially to discuss the Union Budget that has just been presented. This budget is not just a document of figures. It works to open the sky high for the dreams of 140 crore Indians to take a new flight," he said.

Chouhan said the budget opens new avenues of progress for India, Assam and the entire Northeast, adding that it has been designed to benefit "every section of society and every caste".

"It opens the doors of progress and development of India, Assam and the North East. Friends, this budget is for every section of society, every caste. There is a blueprint to strengthen every state, and especially the North-East. In this budget, I am happy to say that we have to make a strong roadmap for the future of India. The complete plan for a fully developed India has been prepared," Chouhan added. (ANI)