On August 14, from India's 'painful consequences' warning to Pakistan for anti-India rhetoric, to Gallantry Awards announcement under Operation Sindoor, crucial developments made headlines. A Kishtwar cloudburst killed at least 38 and displaced many. The SC ordered ECI to publish names of 65 lakh removed Bihar voters, cancelled actor Darshan Thoogudeepa's bail, and linked J&K statehood demands to Pahalgam terror attack security concerns. In sports, Sanju Samson was centre of focus amid CSK trade buzz and in business, S&P upgraded India's credit rating to ‘BBB’. From the world of entertainment, Rajinikanth's Coolie created a buzz after its release was leaked online just hours after it hit theatres. Here's a roundup of the 10 must-know stories that shaped the day across the country:

1. 'Painful Consequences': India's 'Temper Your Rhetoric' Advice To Pakistan

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday strongly criticised Pakistan for its repeated anti-India rhetoric, warning of 'painful consequences' if it continues. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal condemned the “reckless, warmongering, and hateful” remarks from Pakistan’s leadership, calling it a 'well-known modus operandi' to distract from domestic failures. He urged Pakistan to moderate its statements, cautioning that any misadventure would meet a strong response, as 'demonstrated recently'. The warning comes days after Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir made provocative remarks, stating, "If we think we are going down, we’ll take half the world down with us." India's sharp reaction underscores its firm stance against inflammatory rhetoric from Islamabad, amid already strained bilateral ties.

2. Operation Sindoor Gallantry Awards Announced On Independence Day Eve

The government on Thursday announced gallantry and service awards for Indian Air Force (IAF) officers and police personnel ahead of Independence Day, recognising their courage and service to the nation. As part of the Operation Sindoor honours, nine IAF officers, including fighter pilots who targeted terrorist headquarters in Muridke and Bahawalpur and Pakistan military assets, were awarded the Vir Chakra, India’s third-highest wartime gallantry medal. The operation also saw the downing of at least six Pakistani aircraft.

3. At least 38 Killed After Massive Cloudburst In J&K's Kishtwar Triggers Flash Floods

At least 38 people were killed and more than 90 were rescued after a massive cloudburst hit Chashoti in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district on Thursday, triggering flash floods. The incident occurred near the starting point of the Machail Mata Yatra and rescue operations are underway in the areas. Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar, Pankaj Sharma, confirmed that a langar (community kitchen) in the area was washed away. "A flash flood has occurred at Chashoti area in Kishtwar. Rescue operations have been started," he said.

PM Narendra Modi assured full central assistance to all those affected after a massive cloudburst triggered a flash flood in the Chashoti area of Kishtwar. "My thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by the cloudburst and flooding in Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir. The situation is being monitored closely. Rescue and relief operations are underway. Every possible assistance will be provided to those in need," the PM wrote in a post on X.

4. Bihar Voter Revision: SC Asks EC to Publish Details of 65 Lakh Voters Removed in SIR

The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the Election Commission of India (ECI) to make public the names and details of around 65 lakh voters removed during the recent special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in poll-bound Bihar. The court asked the ECI to upload a booth-wise list of these voters on its website. The list will also be displayed on the notice boards of Booth Level Officers (BLOs), block development offices, and panchayat offices across the state. The ECI informed the court that it has agreed to publish the list online and make it available at multiple physical locations. This move will allow citizens to check if their names have been deleted and, if so, file claims for correction.

5. Actor Darshan Thoogudeepa's Bail in Renukaswamy Murder Case Cancelled by Supreme Court

In a major setback for Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, the Supreme Court on Thursday cancelled his bail in the Renukaswamy murder case, overturning a Karnataka High Court order from December 13, 2024. The case involves the alleged killing of 33-year-old fan Renukaswamy, reportedly over obscene messages sent to actress Pavithra Gowda. A bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and R Mahadevan criticised the High Court for granting bail in a “mechanical manner” and said the order suffered from perversity. The apex court noted that granting bail could affect the trial and risk influencing witnesses in the high-profile case.

6. Supreme Court Links J&K Statehood Demand to Pahalgam Terror Attack's Security Concerns

The Supreme Court on Thursday observed that any push to restore Jammu and Kashmir’s statehood must take into account the recent Pahalgam terror attack and its broader security implications. A bench led by Chief Justice BR Gavai, with Justice K Vinod Chandran, made the remark while hearing a plea seeking swift implementation of its December 2023 order directing statehood restoration “at the earliest opportunity” post-Assembly elections. Petitioners Zahoor Ahmad Bhat and Khurshaid Ahmad Malik have urged the court to mandate full statehood for J&K within two months, stressing constitutional obligations and political stability for the Union Territory.

7. IPL 2026: Sanju Samson's Future At Rajasthan Royals In Doubt Amid CSK Trade Buzz

Speculation over Sanju Samson’s future with Rajasthan Royals has intensified amid reports of a possible trade to Chennai Super Kings ahead of IPL 2026. According to Cricbuzz, growing differences between Samson and the franchise have led the skipper to express interest in leaving, either via trade or the auction pool before the mini-auction early next year. While CSK have reportedly shown strong interest in acquiring him, Rajasthan Royals maintain that Samson remains their “undisputed captain” and are unwilling to trade him. The uncertainty has sparked major buzz among fans as both teams prepare for the upcoming season.

8. India's Credit Rating Upgraded To 'BBB' By S&P Global On Strong Growth And Fiscal Discipline

S&P Global has upgraded India's credit rating to ‘BBB’ with a stable outlook, citing strong economic resilience and better fiscal management. The agency noted that India is one of the world’s fastest-growing economies, with GDP growth averaging 8.8% from 2022 to 2024 and expected to grow 6.8% annually over the next three years. It said India’s growth is driven mainly by domestic consumption, making it less vulnerable to global trade shocks. S&P added that even if India stops importing Russian oil, the impact on government finances would be modest due to small price differences with global crude.

9. Rajinikanth Starrer Coolie Leaked Online Hours After Release

Rajinikanth’s highly awaited action drama Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, released in theatres today (August 16) to massive fan celebrations. However, the joy was short-lived as the film was leaked online within hours, appearing on several piracy websites in resolutions ranging from 240p to 1080p. This early leak is expected to impact its opening day box office collections, leaving fans and makers frustrated. Coolie follows Rajinikanth as Deva, a former gold smuggler on a high-stakes mission to reclaim his power by stealing advanced technology hidden inside old gold watches, setting off a dangerous chain of events.

10. Arjun Tendulkar Gets Engaged to Saaniya Chandhok in Private Ceremony

Arjun Tendulkar, son of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, has reportedly gotten engaged to Saaniya Chandhok in a low-key ceremony. According to India Today, the event was attended only by close friends, family, and relatives. Arjun, who represents Goa in domestic cricket and has played for Mumbai Indians in the last five IPL seasons, is said to have proposed to Saaniya in an intimate setting. Both the Tendulkar and Chandhok families have maintained privacy, refraining from sharing official statements or photographs, keeping the special occasion away from media spotlight and marking a personal milestone in Arjun’s life alongside his cricket career.