'India's Biggest Pappu': TMC initiates t-shirt fashion to attack Amit Shah ahead of Durga puja

Three to four designs are currently available now and more are coming to hit the market ahead of the Durga puja festival, said the MP who himself posted still photos and a video donning such a T-shirt in white colour.

Trinamool Congress on Friday designed a T-shirt for its workers to flaunt and attack its opponent, BJP's Amit Shah. The T-shirt bearing a cartoon picture of the BJP stalwart's face along with the caption "India's Biggest Pappu" comes in several colours white, black and yellow.

The BJP had branded Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with the epithet "Pappu" which the Mamata Banerjee-led party is now trying to use to mock Shah.

Also read: Delhi: Five injured, several feared trapped under debris after building collapse in Azad Market area

The party is eager to make the most of this campaign during the coming Durga puja when a large number of people descend on roads for pandal hopping in all parts of West Bengal.

Speaking to reporters, TMC's Rajya Sabha leader Derek O'Brien said, "Mocking is the most powerful form of communication. It started from the comment made by our national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee and it became a trend on social media. Then it came on T-shirts."

Also read: Sonali Phogat's death case: Supreme Court stays demolition of Goa's Curlies restaurant

While talking to reporters on September 2 after he was grilled for over seven hours by the ED in connection with a coal smuggling case, Abhishek Banerjee described Shah as "India's Biggest Pappu".

The very next day, Banerjee's cousins Akash Banerjee and Aditi Gayen posted photographs on social media wearing T-shirts with a cartoon of Shah and the slogan.

TMC sources said Abhishek Banerjee is guiding young party workers on new designs of the apparel which is sold at a 'nominal price' of around Rs 300 apiece.

"Initially, the T-shirts were available online. Now, one can get them in wholesale markets," O'Brien claimed.

Also read: 'Close relationship with British Royal Family': Mumbai Dabbawalas mourn Queen Elizabeth's demise

Three to four designs are currently available now and more are coming to hit the market ahead of the Durga puja festival, said the MP who himself posted still photos and a video donning such a T-shirt in white colour. The video, shot near the Parliament building, was shared on his Twitter handle.

"College students and young party enthusiasts who are not more than 25 years old are creating those t-shirts. They do not want to be named. But the designs, I would say, are mind-blowing," O'Brien said.

The MP also wore the t-shirt on a flight from Kolkata to Delhi. Several people posted their photos on social media donning those t-shirts seeking to lampoon Shah.

(With inputs from PTI)