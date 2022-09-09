Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'India's Biggest Pappu': TMC initiates t-shirt fashion to attack Amit Shah ahead of Durga puja

    Three to four designs are currently available now and more are coming to hit the market ahead of the Durga puja festival, said the MP who himself posted still photos and a video donning such a T-shirt in white colour.

    'India's Biggest Pappu': TMC initiates t-shirt fashion to attack Amit Shah ahead of Durga puja AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 9, 2022, 1:30 PM IST

    Trinamool Congress on Friday designed a T-shirt for its workers to flaunt and attack its opponent, BJP's Amit Shah. The T-shirt bearing a cartoon picture of the BJP stalwart's face along with the caption "India's Biggest Pappu" comes in several colours white, black and yellow.

    The BJP had branded Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with the epithet "Pappu" which the Mamata Banerjee-led party is now trying to use to mock Shah.

    Also read: Delhi: Five injured, several feared trapped under debris after building collapse in Azad Market area

    The party is eager to make the most of this campaign during the coming Durga puja when a large number of people descend on roads for pandal hopping in all parts of West Bengal.

    Speaking to reporters, TMC's Rajya Sabha leader Derek O'Brien said, "Mocking is the most powerful form of communication. It started from the comment made by our national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee and it became a trend on social media. Then it came on T-shirts."

    Also read: Sonali Phogat's death case: Supreme Court stays demolition of Goa's Curlies restaurant

    While talking to reporters on September 2 after he was grilled for over seven hours by the ED in connection with a coal smuggling case, Abhishek Banerjee described Shah as "India's Biggest Pappu".

    The very next day, Banerjee's cousins Akash Banerjee and Aditi Gayen posted photographs on social media wearing T-shirts with a cartoon of Shah and the slogan.

    TMC sources said Abhishek Banerjee is guiding young party workers on new designs of the apparel which is sold at a 'nominal price' of around Rs 300 apiece.

    "Initially, the T-shirts were available online. Now, one can get them in wholesale markets," O'Brien claimed.

    Also read: 'Close relationship with British Royal Family': Mumbai Dabbawalas mourn Queen Elizabeth's demise

    Three to four designs are currently available now and more are coming to hit the market ahead of the Durga puja festival, said the MP who himself posted still photos and a video donning such a T-shirt in white colour. The video, shot near the Parliament building, was shared on his Twitter handle.

    "College students and young party enthusiasts who are not more than 25 years old are creating those t-shirts. They do not want to be named. But the designs, I would say, are mind-blowing," O'Brien said.

    The MP also wore the t-shirt on a flight from Kolkata to Delhi. Several people posted their photos on social media donning those t-shirts seeking to lampoon Shah.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Sep 9, 2022, 1:34 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Delhi Many injured, several feared trapped under debris after building collapse in Azad Market area - adt

    Delhi: Five injured, several feared trapped under debris after building collapse in Azad Market area

    Sonali Phogat's death case: Supreme Court stays demolition of Goa's Curlies restaurant AJR

    Sonali Phogat's death case: Supreme Court stays demolition of Goa's Curlies restaurant

    Queen Elizabeth II death: Here are the new titles of the British Royal family AJR

    Queen Elizabeth II death: Here are the new titles of the British Royal family

    'Close relationship with British Royal Family': Mumbai Dabbawalas mourn Queen Elizabeth's demise AJR

    'Close relationship with British Royal Family': Mumbai Dabbawalas mourn Queen Elizabeth's demise

    Apple Watch Ultra launch took away Pornhub viewers reveals data gcw

    Apple Watch Ultra launch took away Pornhub viewers, reveals data

    Recent Stories

    Queen Elizabeth II passes away Who will inherit her private wealth and how much gcw

    Queen Elizabeth II passes away: Who will inherit her private wealth and how much?

    Britains new King Charles III, the new monarch, with no passport, driving licence and more - adt

    Britain's new King Charles III, the new monarch, with no passport, driving licence and more

    Yashoda teaser out: Pregnant Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the film fights every odd, from punch goons to dog chase RBA

    Yashoda teaser out: Pregnant Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the film fights every odd, from punch goons to dog chase

    Queen Elizabeth II passes away: From currencies to national anthem, what changes with incoming King Charles AJR

    Queen Elizabeth II passes away: From currencies to national anthem, what changes with incoming King Charles

    Apple iPhone 14 has SOS satellite connectivity feature is it be available in India gcw

    iPhone 14 has SOS satellite connectivity feature; Will it be available in India?

    Recent Videos

    Asia Cup 2022, India vs Afghanistan, IND vs AFG: Virat Kohli scoring runs is a huge bonus for us - KL Rahul-ayh

    Asia Cup 2022, IND vs AFG: 'Virat Kohli scoring runs is a huge bonus for us' - KL Rahul

    Video Icon
    6 Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missiles test-fired off Odisha coast

    6 Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missiles tested off Odisha coast

    Video Icon
    Kartavya Path walkthough: Inside the reimagined Rajpath

    Kartavya Path walkthrough: Inside the reimagined Rajpath

    Video Icon
    Asia Cup T20 2022: Too much crap on social media Rohit Sharma backs pacer Arshdeep Singh

    'Too much crap on social media...' Rohit Sharma backs pacer Arshdeep Singh

    Video Icon
    Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt's 'beef' remark triggers Bajrang Dal fury against Brahmastra-drb

    Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt’s ‘beef’ remark triggers Bajrang Dal fury against Brahmastra

    Video Icon