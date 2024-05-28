Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bengaluru: Veer Savarkar flyover signboard defaced, NSUI calls for renaming after Bhagat Singh (WATCH)

    The signboard of the Yelahanka flyover, in Bengaluru, dedicated to Hindutva ideologue Veer Savarkar, was found smeared with black ink on Tuesday.

    Bengaluru Veer Savarkar flyover signboard defaced, NSUI calls for renaming after Bhagat Singh (WATCH)
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 28, 2024, 8:52 PM IST

    The signboard of the Yelahanka flyover, in Bengaluru, dedicated to Hindutva ideologue Veer Savarkar, was found smeared with black ink on Tuesday. Allegedly, members of the National Students' Union of India, the student wing of the Congress party, were responsible for the defacement. The act occurred on Savarkar's birth anniversary.

    Footage from the scene depicted a man spraying black ink on the blue signboard, which bore Savarkar's name in both English and Kannada.

    Another individual was observed joining him atop the structure, unfurling a white banner emblazoned with the words "Bhagat Singh Flyover" in red. This banner was employed by the perpetrators to conceal Savarkar's name.

    The NSUI advocated for the renaming of the flyover in honour of a "true freedom fighter" such as Bhagat Singh.

    The Deputy Commissioner of Police for Bengaluru confirmed that an FIR has been lodged in connection with the incident. Three individuals involved in the defacement of the signboard have been detained by the police.

    SR Vishwanath, the BJP MLA for Yelahanka, expressed condemnation for the occurrence.

    "Some 10 people from NSUI came and smeared black ink on Veer Savarkar signboard. This is politically motivated. We condemn this. Police must arrest the accused. Veer Savarkar is a great freedom fighter. He spent years in Andaman jail," he said.

    The 400-meter-long flyover was officially opened by former Karnataka Chief Minister and BJP leader BS Yediyurappa in 2020.

    Opposition voices within the state had strongly objected to the decision to christen the flyover in honor of Veer Savarkar, branding it "an affront to the state's freedom fighters."

    Last Updated May 28, 2024, 8:52 PM IST
