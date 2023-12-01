Cyclone ‘Michaung’: Centre reviews preparedness in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha

The National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC), led by Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, has convened to evaluate the preparedness of state governments and central ministries for the approaching cyclone ‘Michaung’ in the Bay of Bengal.

In the wake of approaching cyclone ‘Michaung’ in the Bay of Bengal, the National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) convened under the chairmanship of Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba to assess the readiness of state governments and central ministries. The Director General of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) briefed the committee on the current status of cyclone ‘Michaung’. The depression over Southeast and adjoining Southwest Bay of Bengal had shifted west-northwestwards at a speed of 13 kmph over the past six hours.

As of Friday at 11:30 AM IST, it was centred near Latitude 9.5°N and Longitude 86.0°E, approximately 730 km east-southeast of Puducherry, 740 km east-southeast of Chennai, 860 km southeast of Nellore, 930 km southeast of Bapatla, and 910 km southeast of Machilipatnam.

The cyclone is expected to move west-northwestwards, intensify into a Deep Depression by December 2nd, and further develop into a Cyclonic Storm over the Southwest Bay of Bengal around December 3rd. It will then move northwestwards and approach the south Andhra Pradesh and adjoining north Tamil Nadu coasts by the forenoon of 4 December.

Subsequently, it will move nearly northwards, almost parallel to the south Andhra Pradesh coast, and make landfall between Nellore and Machilipatnam on December 5th as a cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 80-90 Kmph, gusting to 100 Kmph.

The Chief Secretaries of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Odisha, along with the Finance Secretary of Puducherry, apprised the Committee of the precautionary measures being taken to safeguard the public and property in the anticipated path of the cyclone. Fishermen have been advised to refrain from venturing into the sea, and preparations for adequate shelters, power supply, medicine, and emergency services are underway.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed 18 teams to Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and Puducherry, with an additional 10 teams on standby. The Coast Guard, Army, and Navy have also mobilized rescue and relief teams, along with ships and aircraft, ready for immediate response.

During the review of preparedness measures by central agencies and the governments of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and Puducherry, the Cabinet Secretary emphasized the importance of taking all necessary preventive and precautionary measures.

The primary goal is to prevent loss of lives and minimize damage to property and infrastructure. Additionally, efforts should be made to promptly restore essential services, ensure the safe return of fishermen at sea, and guarantee the safety of personnel in oil rigs and vessels. The Cabinet Secretary assured the state governments that all central agencies are prepared and available to assist them in managing the cyclone's impact.