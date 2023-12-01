Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Cyclone ‘Michaung’: Centre reviews preparedness in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha

    The National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC), led by Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, has convened to evaluate the preparedness of state governments and central ministries for the approaching cyclone ‘Michaung’ in the Bay of Bengal.

    Cyclone Michaung: Centre reviews preparedness in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 1, 2023, 8:11 PM IST

    In the wake of approaching cyclone ‘Michaung’ in the Bay of Bengal, the National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) convened under the chairmanship of Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba to assess the readiness of state governments and central ministries. The Director General of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) briefed the committee on the current status of cyclone ‘Michaung’. The depression over Southeast and adjoining Southwest Bay of Bengal had shifted west-northwestwards at a speed of 13 kmph over the past six hours. 

    As of Friday at 11:30 AM IST, it was centred near Latitude 9.5°N and Longitude 86.0°E, approximately 730 km east-southeast of Puducherry, 740 km east-southeast of Chennai, 860 km southeast of Nellore, 930 km southeast of Bapatla, and 910 km southeast of Machilipatnam.

    The cyclone is expected to move west-northwestwards, intensify into a Deep Depression by December 2nd, and further develop into a Cyclonic Storm over the Southwest Bay of Bengal around December 3rd. It will then move northwestwards and approach the south Andhra Pradesh and adjoining north Tamil Nadu coasts by the forenoon of 4 December. 

    Subsequently, it will move nearly northwards, almost parallel to the south Andhra Pradesh coast, and make landfall between Nellore and Machilipatnam on December 5th as a cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 80-90 Kmph, gusting to 100 Kmph.

    The Chief Secretaries of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Odisha, along with the Finance Secretary of Puducherry, apprised the Committee of the precautionary measures being taken to safeguard the public and property in the anticipated path of the cyclone. Fishermen have been advised to refrain from venturing into the sea, and preparations for adequate shelters, power supply, medicine, and emergency services are underway.

    The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed 18 teams to Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and Puducherry, with an additional 10 teams on standby. The Coast Guard, Army, and Navy have also mobilized rescue and relief teams, along with ships and aircraft, ready for immediate response.

    During the review of preparedness measures by central agencies and the governments of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and Puducherry, the Cabinet Secretary emphasized the importance of taking all necessary preventive and precautionary measures. 

    The primary goal is to prevent loss of lives and minimize damage to property and infrastructure. Additionally, efforts should be made to promptly restore essential services, ensure the safe return of fishermen at sea, and guarantee the safety of personnel in oil rigs and vessels. The Cabinet Secretary assured the state governments that all central agencies are prepared and available to assist them in managing the cyclone's impact.

    Last Updated Dec 1, 2023, 8:10 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Purely unreasonable AFCAT aspirants protest exam fee hike; go social with hashtag reduceafcatfees

    'Purely unreasonable...' AFCAT aspirants protest exam fee hike; go social with #reduceafcatfees

    Gender neutral Indian Navy Lady commanding officer takes over charge of warship

    Gender-neutral Navy: Lady commanding officer takes over charge of warship

    Kolkata Police summons 12 BJP MLAs in National Anthem disrespect case; check details AJR

    Kolkata Police summons 12 BJP MLAs in National Anthem disrespect case; check details

    Bihar teacher kidnapped, compelled into gunpoint marriage with abductor's daughter snt

    Bihar teacher kidnapped, compelled into gunpoint marriage with abductor's daughter

    'Azadi' chants at Bengaluru Pride march spark controversy (WATCH)

    'Azadi' chants at Bengaluru Pride march spark controversy (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Salaar Cease Fire - Part 1 trailer OUT: Prabhas starrer promises extreme emotions; Read more ATG

    'Salaar: Cease Fire - Part 1' trailer OUT: Prabhas emerges as lone warrior in action filled political drama

    cricket Rafael Nadal announces comeback, Set to play at Brisbane international in January osf

    'Don't deserve to end like this': 21-time Grand Slam champion Nadal announces comeback date

    Purely unreasonable AFCAT aspirants protest exam fee hike; go social with hashtag reduceafcatfees

    'Purely unreasonable...' AFCAT aspirants protest exam fee hike; go social with #reduceafcatfees

    Antarctica Day 2023: 7 lesser-known facts of this continent ATG EAI

    Antarctica Day 2023: 7 lesser-known facts of this continent

    cricket Pakistan team unwelcomed in Australia? No officials present as players load their own luggage (WATCH) osf

    Pakistan team unwelcomed in Australia? No officials present as players load their own luggage (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character RKK

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character

    Video Icon
    WATCH PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse AJR

    WATCH: PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse

    Video Icon
    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft

    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV

    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV (WATCH)

    Video Icon