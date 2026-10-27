Seventeen inmates escaped from a sub-jail in Tamil Nadu after attacking prison guards. One suspect has been captured, and police have formed 17 special teams to track down the remaining fugitives currently on the run across the region.

Prison Break in Tamil Nadu

Seventeen inmates lodged at the Theni sub-jail in Tamil Nadu escaped late Monday night after allegedly assaulting a police official, officials said. One of the 17 inmates has been arrested, while 17 special teams have been formed to trace and apprehend the remaining escapees.

Inspector General of Police (IGP), South Zone, Vijayendra Bidari, said one escaped prisoner was arrested during combing operations. "One escaped prisoner has been arrested by police during combing operations," he said.

Search and Security Measures

Security teams are conducting intensive vehicle checks following the incident. Dindigul Superintendent of Police S Jeyakumar confirmed to ANI that check posts had been set up at 16 locations in the neighbouring Dindigul district as a precautionary measure.

Circumstances of the Escape

According to police, all 17 accused persons were lodged in the same cell. They allegedly assaulted prison personnel when the latter entered the cell after receiving information that one of the inmates was unwell, before escaping from the jail.

Injuries Reported

Gr. II Police personnel Thangapandi, attached to the Theni district jail, sustained a head injury in the incident and was admitted to the Government Hospital at G Vilakku. Two other jail police personnel also sustained minor injuries, according to the police report.

Manhunt and Coordination

Following the escape, police in neighbouring districts were alerted and placed on high alert. Information about the incident was shared with the police in Idukki, Madurai and Dindigul districts, while photographs of the escaped accused were circulated among police officials to assist in their identification. A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway. Police are continuing efforts to trace and apprehend the remaining escaped inmates. (ANI)

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