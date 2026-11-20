Cyclone Akvan: Cyclone Akvan has begun making landfall near Gopalpur along the Odisha coast, bringing strong winds and heavy rain. The IMD has warned of continued adverse weather across coastal Odisha and northern Andhra Pradesh

Cyclone Akvan has begun its landfall process along the Odisha coast near Gopalpur, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) confirmed on Friday morning. The process is expected to take approximately three hours, with completion anticipated between 10 AM and 11 AM.

The cyclone, which weakened from a severe cyclonic storm into a cyclonic storm over the west-central Bay of Bengal, is crossing the North Andhra Pradesh-South Odisha coastline.

According to the IMD, the system is likely to produce sustained wind speeds of 70–80 kmph, with gusts reaching up to 90 kmph during landfall. Satellite observations had earlier indicated that its outer rain bands were already interacting with the coastline.

Heavy Rainfall Hits Bhubaneswar as Odisha Steps Up Emergency Preparations

Bhubaneswar experienced heavy rainfall and gusty winds in the early hours of Friday as Cyclone Akvan approached the coast. The Odisha government has maintained heightened vigilance, with Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi reviewing the state's preparedness through the night.

The administration has prioritised evacuations and emergency assistance in vulnerable areas, with a focus on preventing casualties. According to reports, more than three lakh people have been evacuated to safer locations, while 423 rescue teams have been deployed across the state.

Relief arrangements, including food, drinking water and medical assistance, have also been organised at designated shelters. Authorities continue to monitor the situation as the cyclone moves across the coastline.

IMD Warns of Continued Rainfall; Andhra Pradesh Also on Alert

The impact of Cyclone Akvan is expected to extend beyond the immediate landfall zone, with several districts in Odisha likely to experience unsettled weather and heavy rainfall over the coming days.

The IMD is monitoring the system through Doppler Weather Radars at Gopalpur and Visakhapatnam. Northern Andhra Pradesh is also facing adverse weather conditions, with authorities keeping vulnerable districts on alert.

Residents in coastal areas have been advised to remain indoors, avoid venturing into the sea and follow instructions issued by local administrations. Fishermen have also been cautioned against going into the sea until conditions improve.