Participants of the 28th Commonwealth Speakers conference in New Delhi praised India's organisation. Delegates from the UK, South Africa, and Canada called it 'fantastic' and 'well organised', highlighting informative discussions on AI and social media.

International Delegates Praise Conference Organisation

Participants of the 28th Conference of Speakers and Presiding Officers of Commonwealth (CSPOC) countries hailed the warmth and efforts of the organisers and said the discussions were very informative. The three-day conference concluded on Friday.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

South Africa's National Assembly Deputy Speaker, Annelie Lotriet, said it was her first visit to India. "It was excellent as it was my first visit to India and I am so impressed, I wish I could stay longer so I will definitely come back. The conference itself was very informative. We discussed topics such as AI, Social Media and the safety of members of the parliament," she told ANI.

John McFall, Lord Speaker of the United Kingdom House of Lords, said it has been "a fantastic engagement," and that the Indian government has to be congratulated for the warmth and effort that have gone into this conference. "The United Kingdom is going to host the next conference in two years' time," he said.

Francis Scarpaleggia, Speaker of Canada House of Commons, said the conference was well organized. "It was truly wonderful. It was my first conference, and it was well organised. We were received graciously and warmly, and we all left with new friendships. I am looking forward to the next meeting," he said.

Secretary General, CPA and former Minister of State for Schools of the United Kingdom, Stephen Twigg also lauded the arrangements and the exchange of ideas. "It has been an amazing conference, and great credit goes to India, to the Parliament of India, and to the team for organising such a successful event and facilitating the exchange of ideas across the Commonwealth," he said.

Conference Concludes with Renewed Commitment

The 28th Conference of Speakers and Presiding Officers of the Commonwealth (CSPOC), which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, concluded today with a renewed commitment to make democratic institutions more people-centric. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla delivered the valedictory address at the three-day conference. He handed over the chairmanship of the 29th CSPOC to Sir Lindsay Hoyle, Speaker of the UK House of Commons, during the valedictory session and wished him the best for the success of the next CSPOC in London.

Upholding Democratic Principles

Birla noted that democratic institutions can remain strong and relevant when they are transparent, inclusive, responsive and accountable to people. He observed that transparency fosters public trust by ensuring openness in decision-making, while inclusivity guarantees that every voice--especially those on the margins--is heard and respected in the democratic process. Together, these principles sustain the legitimacy of democratic institutions and strengthen the enduring bond between the citizen and the State, he opined.

Reflecting on a Historic Conference

Recalling the vision behind the establishment of CSPOC, 56 years ago, Birla said that the Conference was conceived to ensure continuous dialogue among democratic legislatures of the Commonwealth and to explore new ways of enhancing parliamentary efficiency and responsiveness. He stated that the 28th CSPOC had carried this legacy forward with renewed vigour and substance.

The unprecedented participation of the largest number of countries in CSPOC's history was highlighted by the Speaker as a defining feature of this Conference. This wide and inclusive representation, he said, would ensure that the New Delhi Conference is remembered as a significant milestone in the history of Commonwealth parliamentary cooperation.

Reflecting on the substantive sessions of the Conference, the Lok Sabha Speaker noted that discussions on responsible use of Artificial Intelligence in Parliaments, the impact of social media, citizen engagement beyond elections, and the health and well-being of Members of Parliament and parliamentary staff were particularly thought-provoking. These deliberations, he said, helped Presiding Officers gain greater clarity about their evolving roles and responsibilities at a critical juncture where democratic traditions intersect with rapid technological change.

Future Outlook and Acknowledgements

He highlighted that technology, inclusion and global partnerships would shape the new world order and expressed confidence that the bilateral meetings and informal interactions held during the Conference had further strengthened bonds of friendship and understanding among member countries.

The Lok Sabha Speaker expressed deep appreciation for the active participation, enthusiasm and constructive spirit of all delegations, which made the Conference both meaningful and memorable. He observed that the discussions reflected the enduring relevance of CSPOC as a unique platform for collective reflection on making Parliaments more people-centric, accountable and effective. He said PM Modi's address eloquently highlighted India's rich democratic heritage and its steadfast commitment to standing by the global community in times of challenge. He also acknowledged the valuable presence and contributions of the President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union and the Chairperson of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association, whose participation further enriched the deliberations. (ANI)