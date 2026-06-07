Former TMC MLA Saokat Molla was arrested by the NIA as the 'key conspirator' in a crude bomb blast in Bhangar that killed a woman. Produced in court, the NIA sought a 14-day custody while Molla's team has applied for bail.

Former TMC MLA Saokat Molla was produced before the NIA court today following his arrest in connection with a crude bomb explosion at Bhangar near Kolkata early this year.

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NIA Identifies 'Key Conspirator'

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) identified Molla as the "key conspirator" behind the blast on March 19 in Bengal's South 24 Parganas, resulting in the death of a woman and injuries to several others. Detailing the status of the investigation, advocate Shymal Ghosh, representing the NIA, told ANI, "Yesterday at around 11, he was arrested. Thereafter, the accused person was interrogated in police custody and asked for further police custody for 14 days... The accused must be sent to the police custody for further investigation. The court will consider, and I hope that the court will allow our plea because the other three accused persons, one is in police custody, and the other two are in judicial custody... Ultimately, the investigation is going on."

Defence Argues for Bail

Representing Molla, the defence team argued against the extended remand request. Speaking to ANI, defence advocate Avijt Das explained, "These people have asked for 14-day police custody. The offence, in which a crude bomb exploded. For the investigation of the same thing, the NIA has again taken over the case and for the same investigation, Saokat Molla has been arrested. We have filed one bail petition, and the bail petition has been moved, which is still reserved; the order has not been passed yet, and the order is still reserved by the Chief Judge."

The defence counsel also said that they have filed a bail petition on behalf of Molla, which the court has heard; however, the order remains reserved by the Chief Judge. "Today, the NIA have asked for a 14-day custody and in defence, the questions and answers that we asked, the court has considered it, but no order has been given yet... We have applied for bail, so let us see what the court considers," Basu stated.

Background of the Bhangar Blast

The case pertains to a crude bomb explosion that occurred during the manufacturing process ahead of the West Bengal assembly elections. The blast had claimed the life of one of the bomb makers and caused injuries to others involved. Molla, who had been on the run, was picked up on Friday night from the state's South 24 Parganas district following continued searches by NIA as part of its investigation in the case.