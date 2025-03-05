Jharkhand: Three CRPF jawans injured in IED blast during anti-naxal operation in Chaibasa

Three CRPF personnel, including an assistant commandant, sustained injuries in an IED blast during an anti-Naxal operation in Chaibasa on Wednesday. The injured jawans are being airlifted to Ranchi for medical treatment.

Ranchi: Three CRPF jawans, including one assistant commandant, were injured in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast in Chaibasa on Wednesday (Mar 05).

"Three CRPF jawans injured in an IED blast in Chaibasa. Injured Jawans are being airlifted to Ranchi for medical treatment. More details awaited," SP Chaibasa said.

During an anti-naxal operation, the incident took place when a search was being conducted in the early morning.

Earlier in January, an encounter took place between security forces, including the Jharkhand Police and the 209 CoBRA battalion, and naxals in Chaibasa, West Singhbhum district.

According to Police reports, two INSAS rifles were recovered from the site.

Latest Videos