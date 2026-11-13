Peethala Sujatha claims the upcoming CII investment summit in Visakhapatnam will spur Andhra Pradesh's development and job creation. She defended the current government's efforts while criticizing the previous administration's policy failures.

CII Investment Summit Will Boost Andhra Development Says Sujatha

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 13 (ANI): Peethala Sujatha, Chairperson of the AP Women's Co-operative Finance Corporation, on Friday said the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) investment summit in Visakhapatnam would boost Andhra Pradesh's development and create employment opportunities for the state's youth. Addressing the media, Sujatha said domestic and international investors had shown confidence in the leadership of Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu and IT Minister Nara Lokesh. She expressed confidence that the investments would accelerate growth across sectors and generate employment opportunities in the state. She also criticised YSRCP leaders for allegedly spreading misinformation about the summit through social media, saying the opposition was unable to accept the coalition government's achievements.

Comparing the current summit with the one held during the previous YSRCP government, Sujatha alleged that the earlier event had failed to attract investments or create employment opportunities. She said former Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy lacked the vision and commitment to bring investments to the state. Reacting to the YSRCP's criticism of the education sector, Sujatha said the party had no moral right to question the present government. She alleged that the previous government had failed to implement the 'Amma Vodi' scheme as promised, restricting its benefits to one child per family instead of supporting every child in a household and providing Rs 13,000 to eligible beneficiaries. She further alleged that government schools and hostels lacked basic facilities during the previous five-year tenure, teacher vacancies remained unfilled, the quality of mid-day meals declined, and textbooks and uniforms were distributed late.

Sujatha said the coalition government had introduced several changes in the education sector under the leadership of Education Minister Nara Lokesh. She stated that government schools were being upgraded, while students were receiving textbooks, uniforms, shoes and meals on time. She also said the government was focusing on improving academic standards and ensuring that students received education along with ethical values. She further alleged that students had repeatedly protested during the YSRCP regime over vacant teaching posts, poor teaching standards and the quality of food in schools. She also pointed out that the previous government had left fee reimbursement dues amounting to Rs 4,300 crore, affecting students and educational institutions. Sujatha said the coalition government was committed to clearing the pending fee reimbursement dues and improving the education system. She credited Nara Lokesh with bringing changes to the department and said the focus was on ensuring that students could concentrate on their education without political interference. On employment generation, she said Lokesh was working to strengthen the IT sector and meeting investors abroad to bring more investments to Andhra Pradesh. She said the government had increased its employment target from 20 lakh to 25 lakh jobs. Sujatha said the coalition government would continue its efforts to attract investments, improve education and create employment opportunities for the youth, despite criticism from the opposition. (ANI)