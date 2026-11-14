Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath has expressed deep sorrow and ordered full administrative support for the families of four individuals who tragically lost their lives after being struck by a train in the Barabanki district on Wednesday.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath Expresses Grief Over Tragic Barabanki Accident

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 14 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday took cognisance of the tragic death of four people after they were struck by a train in Barabanki district and expressed his condolences to the bereaved families. The Chief Minister conveyed his condolences to the families of the deceased and directed officials to establish communication with them and provide all possible assistance in the aftermath of the incident.

CM Adityanath also instructed the concerned officials to ensure that the bodies of the deceased were transported to their families. The Chief Minister directed the administration to extend necessary support to the bereaved families and ensure that the required arrangements were made for the transportation of the bodies.

According to the police, a woman and her three daughters died after being struck by a train on the railway tracks near Gandhi Nagar in Barabanki district. The incident took place within the jurisdiction of the Kotwali Nagar police station. Giving details, Circle Officer (City) Aftab Alam said, "On November 13, 2026, information was received regarding the tragic death of a woman and her three children after they were struck by a train on the railway tracks near Gandhi Nagar, within the jurisdiction of the Kotwali Nagar police station in Barabanki district."

"Upon receiving the information, police from the Kotwali Nagar station immediately arrived at the scene to assess the situation," he said. The deceased have been identified as Kiran Devi Pal (wife of Ramtesh Pal, aged approximately 39) and her three daughters. Sharing details of the preliminary investigation, Alam said, "Preliminary investigations suggest that Kiran Devi had been undergoing medical treatment; she had been experiencing mental distress due to a persistent illness and physical weakness."

"The 'panchnama' (inquest report) for the bodies has been completed, and they have been sent for post-mortem examinations. Necessary legal proceedings are being carried out in coordination with the GRP (Government Railway Police) and railway authorities," he added. "The police are currently investigating all aspects and circumstances surrounding the incident," Alam said. (ANI)