Adani Green Energy Limited has refuted allegations that it undervalued the Tarali Pumped Storage Project to evade costs, clarifying that the cited lower figure represented only site investigation and survey expenses for the proposal.

AGEL Rejects Allegations Over Tarali Pumped Storage Project Costs

New Delhi [India], November 14 (ANI): Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL) on Friday rejected allegations regarding the Tarali Pumped Storage Project (PSP), stating that claims that the company sought to revise project costs downwards to diminish statutory obligations are "completely misleading."

In a media statement, a spokesperson for AGEL clarified the company's position on the project cost mentioned in the online proposal on the forest/wildlife portal. "The allegation that the company sought to revise project costs downwards to diminish statutory obligations is completely misleading. The online proposal in the forest / wildlife portal was solely for site investigation purposes, while the State Board for Wildlife (SBWL) considered total project costs of Rs 5675 crore," the spokesperson said.

The company explained that since site investigation costs are around 1 per cent of project costs, a clarification was provided that Rs 56.75 crore represented solely the site investigation and survey costs for the online proposal. "Since site investigation costs are around 1% of project costs, therefore clarification of the project Rs 56.75 crore representing solely the site investigations and survey costs, for the online proposal was provided," the statement said.

AGEL also dismissed the allegation that the downward revision was intended to lower conservation costs. "Secondly, the allegation that downward revision was intended to lower conservation costs is false," the spokesperson said.

On the project's location and environmental impact, the company stated that the Tarali PSP is situated entirely on private, non-forest land and is located 3.2 kms away from the Koyna Wildlife Sanctuary. "The Tarali PSP is situated entirely on private, non-forest land and 3.2 kms away from the Koyna wildlife sanctuary. It is outside the notified buffer zone of Sahyadri Tiger reserve and in no way impacts or fringes upon the tiger corridor or any notified Eco-Sensitive zone (ESZ)," the statement said. "The project does not cause diversion of any protected areas, any reserve forest or notified ESZ," the spokesperson added.