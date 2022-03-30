Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    CRPF bunker attack: Burqa clad woman identified, arrest soon

    The woman in the video has been recognised, according to Kashmir Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Vijay Kumar. He stated that she will be arrested shortly. More information will be provided as soon as possible.

    CRPF bunker attack Burqa clad woman identified arrest soon gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Sopore, First Published Mar 30, 2022, 4:20 PM IST

    A lady dressed in a burqa threw a bomb at a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) bunker in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore town in Baramulla district on Tuesday, according to a video provided by the CRPF. So yet, there have been no reports of injuries.

    The woman in the video has been recognised, according to Kashmir Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Vijay Kumar. He stated that she will be arrested shortly. More information will be provided as soon as possible.

    "

    The CCTV footage shows the woman pulling over in the middle of the road and going through her pocketbook. She then pulls the bomb from her suitcase and tosses it into the CRPF camp. The object the lady hurled starts sparking flames as soon as she pulls it out of her purse, according to the footage. She then rushes away and tosses it towards the bunker.

    Passers-by can be seen escaping to safety after the device was detonated, and security guards quickly emerged from the bunker to douse the fire with buckets of water.

    Also Read | In a first, CRPF women commandos in Z-plus security teams to protect Amit Shah, Gandhi family

    Also Read | Charu Sinha, the 1st woman IPS officer to head CRPF Srinagar Sector
     

    Last Updated Mar 30, 2022, 4:27 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Dearness allowance increased by 3 per cent for Central govt employees effective from January 2022 gcw

    Dearness allowance increased by 3% for Central govt employees

    PMs to-do list includes rising fuel prices and making farmers helpless: Rahul Gandhi slams PM Modi - adt

    'PM's to-do list includes rising fuel prices and making farmers helpless': Rahul Gandhi slams PM Modi

    Gujarati folk singer Geetaben Rabari raises Rs 2 point 5 crore for Ukraine after performing in US gcw

    Gujarati folk singer Geetaben Rabari raises Rs 2.5 crore for Ukraine after performing in US

    Konkan Railway accomplishes 100 per cent electrification gcw

    Konkan Railway accomplishes 100% electrification

    BJP goons vandalised front gate, CCTV, security barrier at Arvind Kejriwal residence, claims Manish Sisodia-dnm

    BJP goons vandalised front gate, CCTV, security barrier at Arvind Kejriwal’s residence, claims Manish Sisodia

    Recent Stories

    ICC Test Rankings: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli go down; Ravichandran Ashwin gains places-ayh

    ICC Test Rankings: Rohit, Kohli go down; Ashwin gains places

    Dearness allowance increased by 3 per cent for Central govt employees effective from January 2022 gcw

    Dearness allowance increased by 3% for Central govt employees

    PMs to-do list includes rising fuel prices and making farmers helpless: Rahul Gandhi slams PM Modi - adt

    'PM's to-do list includes rising fuel prices and making farmers helpless': Rahul Gandhi slams PM Modi

    RRR Box Office SS Rajamouli film crosses Rs 100 cr mark soars high Rs 107 cr drb

    RRR Box Office: SS Rajamouli’s film crosses Rs 100 cr mark; soars high Rs 107 cr

    Gujarati folk singer Geetaben Rabari raises Rs 2 point 5 crore for Ukraine after performing in US gcw

    Gujarati folk singer Geetaben Rabari raises Rs 2.5 crore for Ukraine after performing in US

    Recent Videos

    BJP wants to get Kejriwal killed claims AAP gcw

    BJP wants to get Kejriwal killed, claims AAP

    Video Icon
    Sariska Tiger Reserve Fire: IAF helicopters sprayed over 33,500 litres of water

    Sariska Tiger Reserve Fire: IAF helicopters sprayed over 33,500 litres of water

    Video Icon
    Massive fire in Sariska Tiger Reserve; IAF deploys 2 helicopters

    Massive fire in Sariska Tiger Reserve; IAF deploys 2 helicopters

    Video Icon
    If you vote for BJP, it will be difficult to live in Bengal: BJP shares TMC MLA threat video-dnm

    If you vote for BJP, it will be difficult to live in Bengal: BJP shares TMC MLA ‘threat’ video

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022: GT's David Miller praises Hardik Pandya's captaincy after win over LSG snt

    IPL 2022: GT's David Miller praises Hardik Pandya's captaincy after win over LSG

    Video Icon