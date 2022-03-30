CRPF bunker attack: Burqa clad woman identified, arrest soon

The woman in the video has been recognised, according to Kashmir Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Vijay Kumar. He stated that she will be arrested shortly. More information will be provided as soon as possible.

A lady dressed in a burqa threw a bomb at a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) bunker in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore town in Baramulla district on Tuesday, according to a video provided by the CRPF. So yet, there have been no reports of injuries.

The woman in the video has been recognised, according to Kashmir Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Vijay Kumar. He stated that she will be arrested shortly. More information will be provided as soon as possible.

The CCTV footage shows the woman pulling over in the middle of the road and going through her pocketbook. She then pulls the bomb from her suitcase and tosses it into the CRPF camp. The object the lady hurled starts sparking flames as soon as she pulls it out of her purse, according to the footage. She then rushes away and tosses it towards the bunker.

Passers-by can be seen escaping to safety after the device was detonated, and security guards quickly emerged from the bunker to douse the fire with buckets of water.

