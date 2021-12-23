  • Facebook
    In a first, CRPF women commandos in Z-plus security teams to protect Amit Shah, Gandhi family

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Dec 23, 2021, 2:15 PM IST
    In a first, a maiden contingent of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) women commandos trained in VIP security will soon protect Union Home Minister Amit Shah, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and the Gandhi family, apart from the male contingent provided to them for security.

    “Our first batch of women commandos comprising of 32 female combatants has completed its training in VIP security. They will be ready for deployment by January 15. We have decided to detail them with our Z plus protectees,” a senior CRPF officer said.

    According to sources, these women commandos have just completed their 10-week training in rendering VIP security duties, unarmed combat, body frisking and special weapons firing, and will now be deployed on the ground sometime in January.

    About a dozen other Z-plus protectees will also be provided security by the women commandos on a rotational basis, sources said. The commandos will be deployed starting with the house protection teams of these VIPs and could accompany the leaders on visits to five states going to polls in the coming months — UP, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa.

    “Since there are only 32 female combatants, each protectee will get only five or six women commandos. It will be difficult to deploy them for proximate security when there is movement given the small size of the contingent at this time. However, if required they can be attached to the women protectees during election rallies,” the officer said.

    This would, however, not be the first time that the Gandhis and Manmohan Singh would have protection of women commandos. Sources said when they enjoyed protection of the Special Protection Group (SPG), at that time too there was a small contingent of the SPG women commandos who provided residential security. Gandhis and Singh were stripped of SPG security in November 2019 following which they were provided Z plus cover of the CRPF.

    The women commandos, like their male counterparts, will carry arms, ballistic protection and other gadgets as required on the job. These top protectees are provided with an advanced security liaison (ASL) protocol, entailing an advance assessment of venues to be visited by them.

    Elections are due to be held in five states of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur and Goa next year.

    Last Updated Dec 23, 2021, 2:15 PM IST
