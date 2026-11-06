A woman who allegedly jumped into Karnataka’s Kumaradhara river in a suicide attempt was bitten by a crocodile. Her desperate cries for help alerted nearby lodge staff, leading to a dramatic rescue

An unusual incident was reported near the Kumaradhara bridge in Kukke Subrahmanya, Karnataka, on Wednesday night, November 4. A woman from Udupi district allegedly jumped into the river while struggling with personal issues.

However, shortly after entering the water, she was attacked by a crocodile. The reptile bit her, leaving her with minor injuries. The unexpected attack forced the woman to scream for help, drawing attention to her situation.

According to reports, the woman had been distressed over personal matters before entering the river.

Woman's Screams Alert Lodge Staff, Police Rush To Rescue

The woman's cries were heard by employees of a nearby lodge, who immediately alerted the Subrahmanya police.

Police personnel rushed to the location and began a rescue operation with the assistance of local residents. They managed to pull the woman out of the river and bring her to safety.

The crocodile attack, which initially put her life in danger, inadvertently led to people discovering her location and coming to her rescue.

Woman Receives Medical Treatment, Sent Home With Family

Following the rescue, the woman was taken to a nearby hospital, where she received first aid for injuries sustained during the crocodile attack.

The police subsequently contacted her family members and arranged for them to reach the location. After providing counselling to the woman and her relatives, the authorities allowed her to return home with her family.

Police have not registered a complaint in connection with the incident. The woman's identity has also been withheld at her family's request.