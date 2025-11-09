After the historic World Cup win, Indian pacer Renuka Thakur visited her ancestral village in Shimla. She sought blessings at the Hateshwari Mata Temple and expressed gratitude to her mother, family, coaches, and the Himachal government.

Indian women's cricket team fast bowler Renuka Thakur on Sunday visited her ancestral village, Parsa, in Rohru subdivision of Shimla district, after the team's historic World Cup win.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Before reaching home, Renuka, accompanied by her mother, Sunita Thakur, her brother, Vinod Thakur, and friends, visited the Hateshwari Mata Temple in Hatkoti to seek blessings. Speaking to ANI after offering prayers, Renuka Thakur said she had decided long ago that whenever she returned home, she would first visit the temple to seek the goddess's blessings. "I had decided that whenever I go home, I will first visit Mata's temple to take her blessings," Renuka said.

On Meeting Prime Minister Modi

Renuka, who recently met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said she was overwhelmed by the warmth and depth of his knowledge about her and her family's background. "I was very happy to meet the Prime Minister. What touched me most was that he knew everything about me, my family, and my background-not only mine, but also about all the other players. He was aware of every detail. That made me very happy," she said.

A Tribute to Mother's Sacrifices

Renuka credited her mother for her rise in cricket, saying her achievements were the result of her mother's sacrifices and constant encouragement. "Behind all my struggles, there's my mother's hand. I could move forward only because of her. The contribution of my mother is beyond words, I have no words to describe it," Renuka told ANI.

Navigating Tournament Pressure

Discussing the team's journey during the tournament, Renuka noted that there was pressure as India played three back-to-back matches, but the team remained united and focused. "There was pressure as we had three matches back-to-back. We were a bit nervous before the final since it was our first time. But we decided to stay positive and enjoy the game. I thought I would do something different to keep the mood light--even small gestures like a smile can bring positivity," she said.

Expressing Gratitude

Renuka also expressed gratitude towards her coaches and family members, especially her uncle, who identified her talent early on. "If my uncle hadn't recognised my talent, I wouldn't be where I am today. My entire family stood by me through struggles," she added.

Speaking about her home state, Renuka thanked the Himachal Pradesh Government and Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu for honouring her and offering her a state job soon after the victory. "I thank my state government and our Chief Minister. Himachal was the first to announce recognition and a job offer for me. My teammates also praised that and said, 'You're lucky your state appreciates players so quickly,'" she said with a smile.

A Hero's Welcome Home

Renuka said she would soon resume training for upcoming tournaments, including preparations for the next World Cup, with renewed energy and devotion.

Her mother, Sunita Thakur, overwhelmed with pride, said Renuka's return home after the World Cup win was an emotional moment for the entire family and the village. "Our daughter has returned home after achieving such a big milestone. It's a moment of great happiness and pride for us. She has brought honour to our family, our village, the state, and the entire country. I thank everyone-the administration, the people of our area, and all those who have supported her," said Sunita Thakur.

Renuka's brother, Vinod Thakur, said the family's first priority after the victory was to visit their family deity, Hateshwari Mata, for blessings. "After the World Cup win, my sister wanted to seek the blessings of our family deity, Hateshwari Mata. We believe her blessings were behind this success. We're thankful to everyone who welcomed her home so warmly," Vinod said.

He added that Renuka would not stay home for long as she would soon return to training to prepare for upcoming cricket tournaments.

Renuka Thakur's return to her roots after her international success has brought immense pride to Himachal Pradesh, with her story standing as a powerful reminder of perseverance, family values, and faith. (ANI)