India and Pakistan captains Suryakumar Yadav and Salman Ali Agha skipped the customary handshake at the Asia Cup 2025 toss, reflecting the tense atmosphere amid political tensions and boycott calls following the Pahalgam terror attack.

Team India skipper Suryakumar Yadav and Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha avoided a customary handshake at the toss ahead of the high-stakes Asia Cup 2025 clash at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, September 14. India and Pakistan are facing off for the first time since their group stage clash at the Champions Trophy this year.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The clash between two arch-rivals is taking place under heavy scrutiny as tensions remain high following the Pahalgam terror attack, with public sentiment, backlash, and political pressures adding extra focus on the match. There has been a massive call for a boycott of the Men in Blue’s clash against Pakistan as a mark of protest against militant attack in Pahalgam and cross-border terrorism.

However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Team India decided to go ahead with the clash, honouring the commitment to the multinational tournament obligations, despite the protests from the politicians and the Indian public.

No Look, Handshake by skippers

Team India and Pakistan’s Asia Cup 2025 clash has started with a tense moment as both skippers avoided the customary handshake. Suryakumar Yadav and Salman Ali Agha did not exchange a look when the two arrived at the crease for the toss. After Salman won the toss, both skippers maintained a strict no-handshake stance, highlighting the tension and the charged atmosphere ahead of the high-stakes clash.

After Salman Ali Agha finished his toss presentation, Pakistan skipper walked without glancing at an exchange with India T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav, keeping up the tense no-handshake moment. The video of the same was shared by the official broadcaster of the tournament on its X handle (formerly Twitter)

Scroll to load tweet…

Speaking at the toss, Suryakumar Yadav was happy to be bowling first, given the dew factor, while confirming no changes in the playing.

“We were looking to bowl first, happy with it. We played just one strip away, was a nice wicket and better to bat on in the night. It's humid so hoping for some dew. Same team,” India T20I skipper told Ravi Shastri at the toss.

Meanwhile, Dubai Police issued a strict advisory for fans attending the high-stakes India-Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 match in Dubai amid boycott calls and political tensions. Fans must arrive early, follow rules, and avoid banned items; violations risk fines or jail.

India and Pakistan eye Super 4 berth

India and Pakistan are aiming for their second win of their Asia Cup 2025 campaign and inch closer to booking their Super 4 berth, keeping their hopes alive in the tournament’s knockout stage. The Men in Blue kicked off their quest for the Asia Cup title defence with a commanding nine-wicket win over the hosts UAE in Dubai on September 9.

Kuldeep Yadav and Shivam Dube dismantled the UAE batting line-up by sharing seven wickets between them, as the hosts bundled out for 57, the second-lowest total in the Asia Cup T20 history. In response, India chased down the 58-run target in just 4.3 overs, thanks to blistering performances by Abhishek Sharma (30) and Shubman Gill (20*).

Pakistan, on the other hand, defeated Asia Cup debutant Oman by 93 runs in Dubai. After opting to bat first by skipper Salman Ali Agha, the Men in Green posted a total of 160/7, thanks to Mohammad Haris’s 66-run knock and vital contributions by Fakhar Zaman (23*) and Mohammad Nawaz. In response, Pakistan bundled out Oman for 67, with Saim Ayub, Faheem Ashraf, and Sufiyan Muqueem taking 2 wickets each.

India and Pakistan have faced off in 19 encounters, with the Men in Blue having an edge over their arch-rivals, winning 10 matches, while the Men in Green have won on six occasions. The remaining three matches ended with no results.