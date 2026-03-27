CPM leader MV Jayarajan slammed the UDF and BJP for spreading false propaganda to overshadow development. He accused them of character assassination, mocked a pension promise, and alleged bias from election observers ahead of the Kerala polls.

CPM leader MV Jayarajan accused the UDF and BJP of spreading false propaganda and attempting to overshadow development achievements. Addressing a press conference, he said the Right-wing and sections of the media are deliberately downplaying development initiatives.

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Criticism Over Price Rise and Energy Crisis

He also criticised KC Venugopal, raising concerns over issues like price rise of essential commodities and the ongoing energy crisis. Jayarajan noted that the Centre had convened an all-party meeting, where opposition parties strongly criticised the Union government. However, he alleged that a Muslim League MP defended the Centre's failures.

'Pension Promise a Joke', Alleges Hypocrisy

He mocked the promise of a Rs 3,000 pension, calling it "the biggest joke of this era," and accused those who once termed pensions as "bribes" of hypocrisy. He added that contract appointments are continuing in Karnataka and Telangana.

Allegations of 'Deal' and Character Assassination

Jayarajan alleged that not just false propaganda but also character assassination is ongoing, referring to the controversy involving Kayamkulam MLA U Prathibha, and claimed those responsible are still being protected. On the "deal" allegations, he said UDF leaders themselves had exposed a deal during the 2021 elections, involving a transfer of money.

Claims of Biased Election Observers

He also accused election observers of creating unnecessary controversies and showing bias. "BJP-UDF hoardings are not being removed, while boards with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's image remain untouched, and those with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's image are removed. These are not election observers, but political observers," he said, demanding intervention from the Election Commission.

Attacks on BJP, Expresses Confidence

Jayarajan remarked that a BJP leader visiting AKG's memorial might be due to a sense of guilt, adding that he has details of CPM workers allegedly killed by BJP activists. He expressed confidence that the Left will win in Thaliparamba, Peravoor, and other constituencies, and called for leaders like TK Govindan Master to actively campaign for the Left.

Kerala Election Schedule

Kerala legislative assembly elections will be held in a single phase on April 9, with counting of votes scheduled for May 4. The tenure of the current assembly is set to conclude on May 23. (ANI)