CPI Leader D Raja expressed confidence in the DMK-led coalition's victory in the Tamil Nadu polls. He urged voters to participate and asserted that the people of West Bengal must also fight to defeat the BJP's "disastrous ideology".

CPI Leader D Raja on Thursday expressed confidence in the victory of the DMK-led coalition and the defeat of the BJP amid the ongoing polling for the Tamil Nadu assembly elections. Speaking with the media after casting his vote, Raja urged the electorate to participate in the polling process in large numbers. "I am a voter in Chennai city... I came and cast my vote. I appeal to all voters to come and exercise their right to vote. It's an important right in order to strengthen our democracy... I am of the view that the DMK-led coalition will win the elections and DMK will form the government," he said.

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Raja on West Bengal Polls

Further, regarding the West Bengal assembly elections, he expressed stern criticism towards the BJP and asserted that Bengal will have to fight to defeat the BJP. "We'll have to wait and see because West Bengal goes to the polls in two phases... In my opinion, and my party's view, the BJP should not be allowed to take advantage in Bengal. BJP should be defeated. Just as Tamil Nadu is fighting against the BJP's disastrous ideology, the people of Bengal also will have to fight and defeat the BJP," he said.

Voter Turnout at 9 am

Meanwhile, the voter turnout in West Bengal (Phase 1) was recorded at 18.76 per cent, while in Tamil Nadu it was recorded at 17.69 per cent at 9 am on Thursday. Tiruppur district recorderd the highest turnout with 20.38% voting while Chennai district registered a turnout of 16.51% and Erode recorded 19.55% turnout. In West Bengal Paschim Mednipur district recorded a high turnout of 20.51% while Bankura recorded 20.20% and Jhargram registered 19.84% turnout.

Polling Details

Polling for the Assembly elections began in Tamil Nadu and 152 constituencies in West Bengal amid tight security on Thursday. The voting will conclude at 6:00 pm today. The counting of votes will take place on May 4. Several leaders, including Chief Minister MK Stalin, TVK chief Vijay, DMK minister KN Nehru, along with actors Rajinikanth and Dhurv Vikram, cast their votes this morning.

Tamil Nadu Electorate Breakdown

Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Archana Patnaik said that the state's electorate comprises over 5.73 crore voters, featuring 2,93,04,905 female voters, 2,80,30,658 male voters, and 7,728 third-gender voters. The poll body is also catering to 14,59,039 first-time voters and 68,501 service voters, with 4,18,541 postal votes already received.

Furthermore, 62 counting centres have already been established to ensure a smooth process after the high-stakes voting concludes.

Key Contestants in Tamil Nadu

The main contest is expected between the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance, which includes the Congress, DMDK and VCK, and the National Democratic Alliance led by AIADMK with BJP and PMK as allies. (ANI)