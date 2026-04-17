CPI(M) has fielded Jadavpur University professor Partha Pratim Biswas from the Tollygunge seat for the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections. In an exclusive chat with Asianet Newsable, the Left candidate explained his strategy.

West Bengal Election 2026: With the 2026 West Bengal elections heating up, candidates from all parties are in full campaign mode. Rallies and public meetings are happening back-to-back. Tollygunge, one of South Kolkata's most high-profile seats, is a key battleground. This area was once a solid red fort, a stronghold of the Left. Times have changed, but the Left cadres haven't given up the fight. CPI(M) is desperate to win back its lost ground. For the upcoming polls, the party has fielded Partha Pratim Biswas, a professor at Jadavpur University. He spoke exclusively to Asianet Newsable about his plans.

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Will Tollygunge 'Biswas' the Left This Time?

Partha Pratim Biswas told Asianet Newsable, “It's not just Tollygunge. The people of the entire state once put their faith in TMC and brought them to power. Today, after 15 years, these very people want to get rid of this government. That's the ground reality. And Tollygunge is no different. People are just waiting to vote this government out. This change will definitely be led by the Left. You can call it a comeback. We are standing at that kind of a turning point. So, Tollygunge will see a real fight."

He added, “We don't need to waste time explaining to people how bad TMC is. In autos, buses, and trams, it's the only thing people are talking about. But the question is, who will bring about this change? Yes, it's true that the people of Bengal made BJP the main opposition. But if they had actually played their role properly for the last five years, the people of this state wouldn't be in such a mess. TMC's leaders and ministers have set an all-time record for corruption. From education to industry, infrastructure, mining, coal, cattle smuggling, ration, housing, and chit funds! They haven't left anything untouched. It's total corruption. They are walking around scot-free even after committing all these crimes. This is only possible because the central investigation agencies are not moving the cases forward properly. As a result, there's no justice in sight."

CPI(M) Candidate Attacks Both TMC and BJP

Targeting the BJP, the CPI(M) candidate said, “Just before the elections, BJP leaders are asking people to trust them. Trust them for what? They have chosen the path of compromise. This is what we call the 'TMC-BJP setting'. It's a deal between them. And I am fighting a rival who has dragged Bengal's emotions through the mud. Football is a passion for Bengalis, and even that saw institutional corruption. A player like Messi came to Bengal, and we all saw the chaotic situation at the Yuba Bharati stadium that day. Bengal's pride was turned into shame, and all this happened in the presence of the Sports Minister himself. I don't need to name the masterminds behind this shameful episode. The MLA who won from Tollygunge, the Sports Minister, is responsible for this. TMC's slogan is 'Khela Hobe' (The game is on)! This time, if the people get a chance, they will be the ones scoring the goal."

According to the Left candidate, "It's true that in 2011, a big chunk of our votes went to TMC. Later, to oppose TMC, a large section of Left voters shifted to BJP. But people have realised their mistake. The people of Tollygunge understand this better because the BJP candidate in the last election jumped ship to TMC right after losing. The ink on her finger hadn't even dried. So, the person who is BJP in Tollygunge becomes TMC in Ballygunge. When people see this with their own eyes, why would they trust and vote for BJP again? That's why the only trustworthy option is the Left. The Left is the only reliable choice. The people of Tollygunge will bring the Left back."

For context, Partha Pratim Biswas is contesting against the incumbent cabinet minister Aroop Biswas from TMC and actress Papiya Adhikari from the BJP.