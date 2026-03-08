CPI(M)'s MA Baby slammed Congress' new welfare guarantees for Kerala, claiming the LDF had already introduced similar pension schemes. This comes after Rahul Gandhi announced five major promises ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

CPI(M) general secretary MA Baby on Sunday criticised Congress for announcing new schemes in Kerala, saying many of the benefits, including pension schemes for marginalised communities, were first introduced by the LDF during earlier governments.

Speaking to ANI, CPI (M) leader said, "During election times, Congress make many assurances to the people, but the people of Kerala would remember the facts. The pension scheme for marginalised sections of society was first introduced by the LDF at different stages, beginning with EK Nayanar when he was Chief Minister."

Congress Unveils Five Welfare Guarantees

A day earlier, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi announced five major welfare guarantees aimed at strengthening social security and empowering women and youth in Kerala. The guarantees are designed to improve healthcare access, provide financial security for families, and create opportunities in entrepreneurship and elderly welfare.

The schemes include a 'women's empowerment package' in which women in the state will be allowed free travel on buses operated by Kerala State Road Transport Corporation. In addition, female college students will receive Rs 1,000 per month to support higher education and reduce financial burden on families. Additionally, social welfare pensions for vulnerable sections will be increased to Rs 3,000 to ensure stronger financial security.

He also announced that under the proposed Oommen Chandy Health Insurance Scheme, families will receive free medical coverage of up to Rs 25 lakh, while youth will be provided interest-free loans of up to Rs 5 lakh to start businesses and generate employment. A dedicated department will also be created to focus on the welfare, dignity, and protection of elderly citizens.

The Congress leadership said these guarantees are aimed at providing financial relief to families, empowering women and youth, and ensuring comprehensive social security for all citizens in Kerala.

Kerala Assembly Elections 2026

Kerala will go for its Legislative Assembly elections, expected to be held in April 2026, to elect 140 members of the Kerala Legislative Assembly.