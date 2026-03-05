Delhi High Court grants bail to four men in a wedding brawl case, citing it was a 'sudden quarrel' and not a premeditated attack. The court noted they weren't the main assaulters and had no prior criminal history.

The Delhi High Court has granted regular bail to four men arrested following a violent altercation at a South Delhi wedding venue. Justice Prateek Jalan, while presiding over the matter, directed the petitioners' release on the condition that each furnishes a personal bond of ₹50,000 with one surety of the like amount.

Bail Conditions Set by Court

To ensure the integrity of the ongoing legal process, the Court mandated that the petitioners join the investigation as required, provide their permanent addresses and active mobile numbers to the Investigating Officer, and refrain from leaving the country without prior judicial permission. Additionally, the petitioners are strictly prohibited from contacting the complainant or witnesses, tampering with evidence, or committing any further offences while the proceedings are pending.

Details of the Altercation

The legal dispute stemmed from an incident on the night of December 17-18, 2025, involving a clash between guests and the management of a banquet hall. The confrontation reportedly began when staff attempted to stop guests from carrying food to their vehicles, where alcohol was allegedly being consumed. The situation escalated into a physical assault that left the complainant's brother, with a permanent loss of vision in his left eye.

Court's Rationale for Granting Bail

While the prosecution argued that the accused acted with a common intention to cause grievous hurt, the Court noted that the "main assaulter" who allegedly used decorative glass tubes to cause the eye injury was a different co-accused, and not the four petitioners currently seeking bail.

In its rationale for granting relief, the High Court observed that the incident appeared to be a "sudden and spontaneous" quarrel rather than a premeditated attack. The Court took into account that the petitioners had already spent approximately two months in custody and that no prior criminal history was recorded against them. Furthermore, the Court highlighted the absence of CCTV footage documenting the actual physical assault in the parking area, which weakened the immediate necessity for continued incarceration. (ANI)